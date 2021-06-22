GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners received budget requests from department heads and outside agencies most of the day Tuesday.
The commission began its meeting Tuesday morning and heard from the appraiser, health department, treasurer, register of deeds, maintenance director, county clerk, district court, and county attorney. They then heard from Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Soil Conservation District, Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, SEK Mental Health, Tri-Valley Developmental Services, SEK-CAP, SEK Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Neosho County Fair Board, district coroner, Chanute Regional Development Authority, and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, Erie Museum and Osage Mission Museum.
Several department requests are close to what was requested for 2021. Presenters reported on progress during the past year and how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations.
Appraiser Bob McElroy requested $1,000 more than his request last year, which was cut by $19,000. McElroy said he wanted to include raises, which his department did not receive last year.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr requested the same amount as last year to maintain state funding.
“It’s just enough that I don’t lose my state formula,” she said.
She said the department’s Dressed for Success program was built into a grant to help people who have not worked in a while and want to get back to work. Starr also said the department is working on a mental health grant that she hopes will provide a full-time counselor for the jail.
Neosho County District Court Clerk Angie Walters said the court is requesting $361,421, less than $700 lower than last year.
But Chief Judge Daniel Creitz warned that the third-floor courtroom at the Judicial Center in Chanute needs to be replaced or expanded as a long-term project.
“Just put it on your radar, that’s all I’m asking,” he said.
The court is holding jury trials in Erie because of its larger courtroom. Two jury trials have been held recently, with two more coming.
County Attorney Linus Thuston said there are six jury trials waiting to have dates set. He said the pandemic eliminated all but one jury trial last year, and there will be more child molestation-related trials within the next year to 18 months.
He said Judge Daryl Ahlquist’s court is back to in-person hearings. Preliminary hearings and the traffic docket are back to in-person court, but the criminal docket is a hybrid of in-person and Zoom meetings.
His $415,144 budget includes 3.5 percent for raises. He said other county attorney offices have seen a lot of staff changes over the past year.
The juvenile detention center is requesting $97,587 from Neosho County.
Treasurer Sydney Ball requested the same amount as last year. Her total budget is $249,108, but after reimbursement from motor vehicle fees it comes to $128,708 from the commission.
Commissioner Nic Galemore asked if the office will reopen its Chanute satellite office, and Ball said they are looking at options.
Maintenance Director David Burnett, who took over less than a year ago, said he has no changes to his budget, but he is waiting to see what a full year of expenses is like.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth presented budgets for her office, for elections and for the payroll and human resources department. She requests $128,963 for her office and $154,000 for elections, the same as last year, and $81,200 for HR.
Cynthia Lane with the SEK Area Agency on Aging spoke by teleconference, but representatives of the Neosho County Area Agency on Aging did not show.
SEK AAA requested $12,533 last year and also received pandemic funds for meals. Lane said they are not seeing any decrease in demand. The Meals on Wheels program provided up to seven meals per week per individual and $35 senior vouchers to use at the Chanute farmers market.
Dr. Doug Wright with SEK Mental Health said July is typically the highest time for crisis calls to the agency, and they expect a spike in suicides related to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and to unemployment peaks. Galemore said he has seen more mental health issues and homelessness in Chanute over the past four to five years.
Lenore Roland with the Erie Museum showed a book of newspaper clippings and said the museum desperately needs a new computer and printer.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff said Roland was his fifth-grade teacher who made him write the multiplication tables when he talked in class, and that her husband was a dentist who had pulled his tooth.
“You’ve been very painful in my life,” he said.
Fair Board president Kathy Brazle presented expenses for 2020-21. She said a dinner and auction had been the fair’s primary fundraiser, but last year an online auction went well. The fairground has completed the new Neosho Valley Event Center, with a commercial kitchen and space for up to 300 people to rent for events.
Tri-Valley Developmental Services in Chanute now serves eight counties after taking over a Tri-Valley service in Wilson, Elk, Chautauqua and Woodson counties. Representative Bill Fiscus is requesting $65,000, compared to $65,000 from Woodson County, $55,000 from Allen and $10,000 from other counties.
Conrad Froehlich said the Safari Museum requested $50,000 from the city of Chanute and half that amount from the county. The county previously made a one-time payment from the Neosho Ridge Wind project’s Payment In Lieu of Taxes.
Froehlich said attendance was 1,800 in 2020, about a third of normal, but during this month will surpass last year’s total.
The pandemic also hit SEK-CAP hard. The agency that provides transportation assistance had three to four rides a day before the pandemic. It is requesting $14,876.
Matt Godinez presented budget requests for CRDA and the SEK Regional Planning Commission. CRDA is requesting $20,000, the same as last year.
Godinez said he would like to get a county representative on the CRDA board, and wants to get the message out that it is a countywide organization.
Attorney David Brake and Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley presented the hospital’s budget, which has a different cycle than the county.
Tinsley said the figures are based on revenue for the first five months of this year and added 3 percent for salary and wages.
She projects a revenue increase of 14 percent and an expense increase of 12 percent. Brake said if sales-tax trends continue, there will be some revenue to retain for future expenses.
The Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery budget request had a slight increase, and Ken Kraxberger asked if the cemetery’s circle drive could be resealed.
Deputy Coroner Rick Brock said the coroner’s office has had 139 cases this year. He is requesting the same level of funding as last year, which included a $5,000 increase.
