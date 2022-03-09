MATT RESNICK
Several USD 413 staff members voiced concern over the future of the district’s band program at Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Kellen Adams recently announced that the district will look to remedy a more than $900,000 budget shortfall next year by various means, including natural attrition. With Chanute High School/Royster Middle School band co-director Jan Rogers set to retire in May, the program is readying for a direct hit, as her position will not be immediately replaced.
Mary Wagoner, the district’s soon-to-be lone remaining band instructor, will receive classroom support from CHS music teacher Rebecca Lowder. According to a plan devised by CHS Principal Zack Murry, Lowder will supervise the first hour band class at CHS while Wagoner is teaching at Royster.
The bulk of instruction time by both Rogers and Wagoner is spent at Royster Middle School. RMS Principal Don Epps is currently working on a plan to address the issue of Rogers’ departure, but has yet to submit it to Adams.
A trio of district music instructors, speaking as citizens, asked the board to reconsider its position during the public forum portion of the meeting.
Rogers had previously exchanged dialogue with Adams on the very topic during three of four of Adams’ recently-held budget presentations. Rogers said that when she was hired for the position four years ago, she and the board shared the vision of growing the program to more than 100 members. She added that the board approved a co-director the following year, as robust growth created a need for two instructors. She also noted that the program has reached new heights under their watch, garnering many prestigious accolades.
“I guess what it really comes down to is this — do you want a top notch band program or not?” Rogers said. “Do you want to continue to have a band that the school and community can be proud of? Four years ago you did.”
Rogers was supportive of the district’s choral program, but pointed out that it’s well stocked with two choir teachers and two full-time accompanists.
“I am happy you value a top-notch vocal program; don’t you want the same thing for your band program?” Rogers asked. “Maybe a better way to help make this decision would have been for someone to come and talk to us and to discuss why having two instructors is crucial to the current and future success of the band program, rather than basing the decision solely on retirement.”
Rogers was also concerned about another agenda item — the potential addition of a girls soccer program at CHS, with associated start-up costs in the $20,000 range.
“It has to be about more than money,” Rogers said.
Rogers said she submitted her retirement letter in early January in order to give district officials ample opportunity to find a qualified replacement.
“No one said anything to me about not replacing my position,” she said. “No one had the professional courtesy to tell me that with my retirement, the position would not be filled.”
Had she been armed with that knowledge, she said she may not be retiring.
“I might have stayed if I had known that everything Mary and I have worked so hard for the last four years would be so easily swept aside,” she said. “Why would any school district that has a band program like you have do something that would hurt it?”
Rogers said the CHS band has received a 1-rating, the highest possible, at the past three KSHSAA State Large Group contests.
“You really don’t know what you have,” Rogers said, emphasizing the symbolic importance of the band in the community. “You don’t really know what the actual band program looks like.”
Rogers invited the board and district administrators to the CHS band’s upcoming dinner concert March 24, “to see what’s happening in the band program, and to see what USD 413 bands look and sound like.”
Wagoner also detailed the negative impact of lost instructional time for band students.
“Time is the number one thing that will be lost if the second position is cut,” she said. “Time that could have been divided between beginner clarinets and saxophones now takes twice as long. Preparing sheet music for students that used to take two hours now takes four hours.”
Murry’s plan for the high school only places a band aid on the problem, according to Wagoner.
“While having the choir teacher (Lowder) would help with supervision, it doesn’t solve the problem at the middle school, where some of my projected enrollment is upwards of 40 students per class,” she said. “It also does not address all the management tasks of running a program that the students of this school and community deserve.”
Wagoner feels the situation is potentially dire.
“I was recruited by 413 under the pretense that this was and would continue to be a two-person job,” she said, adding that she left a successful band program in Salina for her current role. “Cutting our staff may not destroy the program overnight, but it will certainly cripple it.”
Wagoner implored the board and administrators to reconsider the decision.
“Having two teachers for a band and district this size is what is best for kids,” she said.
After her comments, Wagoner distributed a petition to the board, signed by 120 students wanting Rogers’ position filled.
Royster choral director Lance Burnett told the board that the decision to not replace Rogers is a step backward for the program.
“Furthermore, it is concerning that the district is removing a critical teaching position in a class that the federal government has labeled as a core subject, while considering adding positions in extracurricular activities,” he said. “If you look at the number of students involved in band and the positive effect music has on our students, you will agree that keeping the assistant band teacher position is truly ‘Students First.’”
Also speaking during the public forum, Jerry Rogers (no relation to Jan Rogers) referenced a comment made by Adams at a budget tour stop, in which the third-year superintendent indicated that the band program would not be hurt if it were to operate without a second qualified instructor.
“Which I do not believe to be true,” he said.
Jerry Rogers also broached the topic of the girls soccer program, telling the board he reviewed the cost estimates.
“The cost of starting this program would be a pretty good chunk of what a teacher’s salary would be, which we’ve been told there’s no money for,” he said. “Boards find ways to fund what they value. I just hope you value teaching positions as much as a new sports program.”
The only follow-up dialogue from the public forum was board member Ross Hendrickson’s mention that the decision to not replace Rogers was not necessarily a permanent one.
After a lengthy presentation from CHS Activities Director Chris Shields later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved a girls soccer program, to begin during the 2022-23 school year, with the season taking place in the spring of ‘23. Coinciding with the 7-0 vote, the four public forum speakers immediately departed the meeting, held at Lincoln Early Learning Center.
Adams defends approval of soccer program
In an interview with The Tribune following the meeting, Adams mentioned that the groundwork for the inception of the girls soccer program began last spring, and that it should not be connected with the district’s decision to not replace some of its departing staff.
“This process does come together overnight,” Adams said. “It is one we take seriously, and there are very specific steps that they have to complete before we’re even willing to take it to the board table for recommendation.”
Adams was pleased with the board’s decision. The current soccer program was approved four years ago as a co-ed sport.
“I think it speaks to our continued commitment towards offering extracurricular activities for students,” he said.
As to the public comments questioning the funding of a new sports program, but not replacing departing staff, Adams said that outside observers and detractors of the decision need to compare the overall difference in expenditures.
“A teacher’s salary, what we budget for, is around $70,000,” Adams said. “And it’s around $15,000 to $20,000 to bring on the soccer program. So that alone makes that not an apples-to-apples decision.”
Adams also said that the entire district has to be considered when making such decisions.
“So I’m looking at adding a program that will affect many students to come, both at the high school as well as the middle school, realizing fully that we are not going to end the band whatsoever,” he said.
Alluding to Hendrickson’s comment, having one band instructor for the foreseeable future is not necessarily a binding decision, Adams said.
“I’m here to tell you, if we needed to add a math teacher down the road because there’s a need for one, we can still do that,” Adams said. “And at the same time you can take a math teacher away the next year. The same applies for the band.”
Adams said he shares Wagoner’s concern of carrying too heavy a load without an adequate replacement for Rogers.
“That is why we’re committed to getting another adult in the classroom,” he said. “(Wagoner) said they were anticipating 40 students in a classroom — we’re not expecting her to do that by herself.”
