GREG LOWER
At a hearing Wednesday, witnesses described the events before and after a fatal shooting in July in a Chanute alley.
Nicole Raeann Fox, 41, Topeka, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Blake Pearson, 34, in the early morning hours of July 25.
Fox’s defense attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the murder count on the grounds of immunity under Kansas’ 2011 “stand your ground” law. At the start of the hearing Wednesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Mikulka said he probably would take the matter under advisement and not issue a ruling. After the 4 ½ hour hearing, he did not rule.
The judge has ordered a transcript of the hearing and will give both sides a chance to study it and respond. A status hearing is set for Jan. 25 by Zoom.
The judge will decide the motion on the standard of probable cause.
Fox also faces a total of seven other felony counts and one misdemeanor count from the July 25 shooting and an alleged drive-by shooting July 6. The counts include criminal possession of a weapon in the July 25 incident, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal discharge of a weapon in the July 6 incident and a misdemeanor charge of criminal discharge of a weapon on July 25.
Defense attorney Jay Witt filed the motion Aug. 8, citing the 2011 “stand your ground” statutes in KSA 21-5231. He asked the court Wednesday to set a latest date that a new murder charge could be filed against Fox.
County Attorney Linus Thuston argued that murder does not have a statute of limitations, so the state should continue to investigate.
The additional counts would not come under the “stand your ground” defense and are awaiting preliminary hearing.
The defense does not dispute that Fox shot Pearson in an alley in the 1600 block between south Highland and Edith.
“I don’t want to fail to note that a tragedy occurred,” Witt said in his opening statements.
He argues that Fox and Pearson were in a physical fight before the shooting.
They reportedly had a physical fight earlier that day where Fox pulled a gun.
Thuston argues that Pearson attempted to run away after the second fight and was shot in the back.
“You really can’t have self-defense when you shoot them in the back,” he said in his closing statements.
Thuston called a Chanute police detective and a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent to testify, and Witt called the resident who called 911 the night of the shooting.
Detective Marcus Jones identified photos taken at the scene of bloodstains and a 9mm shell casing ejected from a semi-automatic handgun.
The shell casing and closest bloodstain where measured at about nine yards apart, based on comparison to a utility pole as a fixed reference point.
The autopsy report indicated the bullet entered at the right hip or pelvis and traveled from right to left, back to front and slightly downward. Jones said the entry was behind the midline of the body.
The autopsy report also indicated that Pearson had more than enough methamphetamine in his body to cause violent or irrational behavior.
Jones also brought copies of Facebook Messenger postings from an account with the earlier user name Nicole Fox later changed to Raeann. The posts described the shooting incident.
“I got the gun. He turned to run. I fired,” one post said in part, but the poster was unsure if the bullet struck Pearson because it was dark.
“I shot him in the back,” another post said.
Witt tried to cast doubt on the authenticity of the posts as hearsay. The judge allowed the messages under an exception since Fox could not incriminate herself by authenticating the messages.
Jones testified that the social media account had multiple photos of Fox and a KBI release on the shooting. It also had payment information for Fox and for the owner of a vehicle Fox had when she was arrested.
After the shooting, Fox reportedly traveled to Wichita, then to Topeka before being arrested in Allen County after a brief pursuit by the Kansas Highway Patrol and US Marshal. Jones and the KBI agent later interviewed her.
Fox reportedly described Pearson getting a vehicle with a duffel bag where Fox thought she saw the butt of a rifle. She also described Pearson making a stabbing motion on the vehicle dash, and she thought he had a knife.
No rifle or knife were recovered, and Jones said there was no damage to the dash.
The earlier fight happened while they were in the vehicle, and Pearson fell out.
During the later fight on 17th Street at the alley, Fox reportedly fell out of the vehicle, and Pearson slammed her head against a camper shell top on the ground.
Jones testified under cross-examination that the shell casing was about two feet from the camper top. He said there were no blood stains at the camper top, but Fox later had marks on her head that might have come from injuries.
In Witt’s presentation, he offered a CD recording of a three-minute 911 call, which he played after calling witness Helen Savage.
Savage testified in court that she called 911 after hearing a gunshot. She told the dispatcher that a woman was in her driveway, and gave an account Savage told 911 the woman told her.
She did not use Fox’s name in the call, but mentioned Pearson.
“I call Blake crazy. You never knew when he was going to go off,” she testified.
Savage said she did not see a weapon, but the woman was hysterical and did not say she had shot anyone.
She testified in court that the woman said she had to leave before Pearson came back and shot her.
“She had to get out of there before he came back with a gun,” Savage testified.
Another resident of the neighborhood tried to help Pearson, and Savage testified she heard yelling. She said Pearson was 2 ½ houses away from her residence.
The 911 call ended when police officers arrived. Earlier, Jones testified he arrived when Pearson was being treated in the ambulance.
Pearson was taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound. Only one shot was fired in the fatal incident.
