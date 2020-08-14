ERIC SPRUILL
The Kansas Press Association held a Farm Bureau panel discussion on Friday morning as they spoke about the needs for broadband internet in rural Kansas.
Stanley Adams, Director of Broadband Initiatives with the Department of Commerce, has been trying to tackle the lack of internet access for quite some time now and believes the $60 million in federal COVID-19 funds to expand broadband service in Kansas will help.
“$50 million will go to private internet service providers to expand broadband to improve tele-health, as well as education and business. So the goal is for providers to look at areas where broadband internet is not available and devise a plan on how to bring it to these rural communities. They have to be certain they can do what they tell us they can do or it will be a huge waste of money,” he said.
Adams said the application was made available today and they will start taking applications on Tuesday.
“We also encourage cities and counties to apply. If they are certain they can partner with a company, that will help out tremendously,” Adams said.
The state also wants school districts to apply if they are having connectivity problems. He explained that $10 million will go towards providing low-income families with quality internet service.
“If we can partner with school districts, they can point us to some of these households that lack access. It may be that access is available, but they just can’t afford it. We will pay for these families to have internet access through the end of the year, and we are asking the providers to help them with costs going into next year.”
Adams said one dilemma they will be facing is that all funds must be spent by Dec. 31.
“We don’t have a lot of time to disperse these funds and providers are going to have to come up with plans quickly,” he said.
Catherine Palmer, CEO of Pioneer Communications, said that while $60 million seems like a lot of money, it will not go very far.
“We just did a build in Syracuse which cost over $4 million. We have five builds in rural areas planned that will provide service to a total of 32 customers that will cost $750,000. This is the problem we as providers run into. It will take us 20 years to recover the funds from those builds. While 50, 80 and 100 MB of service may sound good now, what’s that going to look like 20 years down the road?” she said.
Jackie Mentz, a Farm Bureau member who runs a farm in Pratt County, said she and her husband both had high-profile jobs and had worked in New York and California. But their dream was to come back to Kansas and run the family farm.
“When we made the choice to come back to Kansas, we didn’t know we were going to be cut off from the world. We thought we could order things online and everything would be great. We have no internet access, our only access is through our phones and most of the time that doesn’t work either,” she said. “We desperately need internet access. Most farmers work from home and it’s very difficult to do that.”
She explained that every piece of equipment they have maps out what has been done through its GPS system.
“In a perfect world, this would be great to have these high dollar machines. We would know we treated this area with this product, we did this here. There are all these maps that we should have available to us, but it would take days to download everything. Sure, we can pack up and drive 15 miles down the road, but that takes us away from our work,” she said. “We also need internet access because we need to attract new business to our town. When I have kids, I want them to have good friends, whose parents have good jobs. It is nearly impossible to attract people to rural areas because of the lack of access.”
She said another issue is that farmers would like the ability to put security cameras in different areas of the farm.
“It would be nice to be able to check a corner of your farm and see how the cattle are doing, or make sure no one is stealing your equipment. We need them for a variety of reasons. But cameras need to be wired in for you to access them, and that is impossible,” Mentz said. “For me to download a three minute video on my phone, it can take up to 30 minutes on the farm.”
Palmer said the $60 million will provide some incentive for providers to bring broadband to rural areas, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done.
“The million dollar question is what rural areas have access and which ones do not. Most of us are small providers; we are not making Wall Street profits. We want everyone to have access, but we also have to map out these areas and get a real plan in place.”
