ERIC SPRUILL
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, who serves as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and related agencies, announced that the Economic Development Administration is awarding $2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to five Economic Development District organizations across Kansas. Among those is the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission in Chanute, which will receive a $350,000 grant.
Matt Godinez, Executive Director of SEKRPC and Chanute Regional Development Authority, said the money will mainly be used to upgrade equipment and go towards marketing.
“We plan to upgrade all of our equipment, which includes getting new servers, new computers and video equipment. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have very old equipment here and this will allow us to put out much higher-quality (online) meetings, while maintaining social distancing,” Godinez said.
Godinez said the planning commission operates on a very thin budget while representing 12 counties.
He explained that it will allow them to work with the city at a much higher capacity and help with programming.
“This is very beneficial to us. We don’t know how long the pandemic is going to last, but it has been a very long time since we have been able to upgrade our equipment, which made these last few months very difficult,” he said.
“This is a two-year grant, meaning we will receive this money over the course of two years.”
He said from a marketing standpoint, they will use the rest of the additional funds to grow the critical manufacturing sector, hire additional staff, and support workforce needs.
“In my role as chairman of the CJS committee, I support the ongoing and critical mission of the EDA to assist the economic activity of our communities, especially during this pandemic,” Moran said. “These grants are an investment into small businesses that support local jobs and provide invaluable resources to many communities across the region.”
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, “The Trump administration is eager to allocate these essential funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities, especially during the pandemic. I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout the pandemic, and these funds will help provide Kansas with resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.