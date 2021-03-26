In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday, Leon Joy of Benedict provided some details of his service.
“In observation of this honored occasion, some veterans of that time may think back to those days and recall the terror, agony and sorrow but thinking of home, family and friends we were fortunate to have survived intact.
“Today we find all of ourselves engaged in a yearlong battle with an epidemic of overwhelming proportion against a hostile microscopic enemy. As back then as now, we must remain sincere in faith and think of family and friends and prevail.
“In these tragic times I could only hope by sharing these experiences that occurred during my tour of duty may lift a brow or maybe even perhaps bring about a smile.
“Beetle”
We had just unloaded from the choppers and crossed some rice patty dikes into a grassy meadow-looking area. My squad was on point and we hear that distinctive ‘snap’ of a sniperround passing close by and then the report of the rifle. We all fired back but unknowing where the sniper was, but kept firing anyway. Soon another ‘snap’ and the volley continued, and we laid flat on the ground. Finally, the F.O. (Forward Observer) brought in artillery and ‘walked’” the rounds across the hill side and the sniper fire ceased and we continued to the base of the mountains and set our parameter for the night. After digging our fox hole, cutting our field of fire and setting out our trip flares, we removed our boots to air our feet. Sam Bailey, a kid from Alabama (I called him Beetle) said, ‘my sock is bloody!’ and his little pinky toe on his right foot was just dangling by the skin. As Beetle raised his head he was smiling from ear to ear and he said in s-l-o-w southern draw, ‘Boys! I’m out of here.’ He knew he had earned an easy out from the field and back to a safe area where he would be in a comfortable bed and have hot chow. After the medivac took him away, we looked at his boot and it had fuzzy spots where one of the sniper rounds had hit thew side of his boot.”
Best Friends
“We were briefed on a combat air assault that included our entire battalion and were told it would be the largest combat air assault so far in the war. The NVA stronghold was located far away from any artillery and due to overcast conditions we could have no air support and would be supported by the Navy. We had been supported by the Navy before and weren’t really impressed by the destruction of their shells and joked that our hand grenades were more destructive, so we were quite concerned. We went in by the numbers, A company 1st (my company) 1st platoon (my platoon). I was in the 2nd squad and 2nd chopper in. Aloft and approaching the landing zone, I looked forward and saw gigantic explosions with the smoke-like shock rings rolling outward and thinking we were able to bring in an airstrike. Jumping from the hovering chopper and darting for cover — due to the devastation cover was rare — and I saw a fallen palm tree and dove in behind the roots. Waiting for all the choppers to unload, I scanned the area and saw massive craters, a mound like those at Fredonia appeared to have a huge bite taken out of its side. After all were on the ground we gathered and patrolled the area and found several bunkers with pots and pans and bags of rice, but the enemy had fled. After patrolling most of the day we were awaiting choppers to lift us back out, I saw our F.O. (Forward Observer) and said, ‘I thought we couldn’t get air support?’ and he said, ‘That’s right!’ and wondered wh, I asked, ‘What had done all of this?’ and pointing to all of the destruction he said, ‘We was supported by the battleship USS New Jersey.’ After that when we were in the thick of things, we jokingly asked the F.O.if he could dial up the New Jersey and see if she was available.
“Forty-eight years later, my best friend Tom Hyde from Kansas City called me and asked that I attend our 50th class reunion. I had never attended a reunion before and I assured him I would go. Before the banquet we all met at a classmate’s farm outside of Altoona. As I arrived, I went up to Tom to shake his hand and I noticed he was wearing a Vietnam Veterans Navy cap. After we all mingled and guessed who each other was, joked about how much weight we had gained and how much hair we had lost, the girls grouped together and the guys circled some chairs and talked, mostly of high school days. Later I asked Tom what he did in the Navy and he replied in a joking manner, ‘I was on a boat!’ and I replied, ‘Well sure! I figured that, but what kind of boat?’ and he said, ‘I was a gunner on a battleship.’ And I asked, ‘What was the battleship you were on?’ He replied, ‘I was aboard the New Jersey.’ The back of my neck chilled, and I thought, could it be? And I asked what year he served in Vietnam and he said, ‘67’. I told him of our entire battalion combat air assault, and Tom said, ‘That would have been me.’”
Fishing Pier
“After being in the bush for weeks, we were assigned to secure and guard a large bridge across a river. Arriving in late evening, I was assigned to the end of the bridge adjacent to a city and noticed a very well-built bamboo fishing pier extending out into the river and equal spaced openings in the handrails for landing their catch. I was excited to see what gear they fished with but mostly how big the fish were. After being relieved of guard duty at first light, I went to my ‘hooch’ to sleep, but was past due on a bath. Grabbing my air mattress, bar of soap, rifle, and a sling of loaded ammo clips, I walked to the river’s edge. In my birthday suit, I climbed on the air mattress, went out just a short distance and splashed the water over my body. In the humid sticky climate, it was very soothing, and I just laid and enjoyed it. With my head on the air mattress, I could sense something touching the mattress and I thought how stupid I was in not knowing what was in the river. ‘Piranhas?’ Very concerned, I lifted my head, looked for any slashing around and noticed the fishing pier was full of people in black pajamas — old men, women, young boys and girls occupied each opening in the handrails. They were jabbering back and forth and I saw they were all squatting backwards, and their pajama bottoms were down, and it finally sank in. It wasn’t a fishing pier at all, it was their toilet! Very delicately using just my fingertips, I made it back to shore.
