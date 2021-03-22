GREG LOWER
Chanute commissioners heard a proposal for a bare-bones project at the intersection of 21st and Plummer which would involve the county and state cost sharing.
Engineer Shawn Turner with the firm TranSystems presented the proposal, which must be approved by April 9 for the application deadline on the Kansas Department of Transportation cost-sharing program.
Commissioners said they wanted to add traffic signals to the project and they will hold a special meeting at 5:30 pm April 5 for approval. The project will go before Neosho County commissioners at their March 30 meeting.
As proposed, Turner said the project would add turn lanes on Plummer Avenue and to 21st Street west of the intersection. Commissioners also said they wanted turn lanes for all four directions, so Turner will prepare preliminary designs and cost estimates for the project changes before the special meeting.
Monday’s proposal would have cost a total of $545,000 with the city’s share not to exceed $151,700. That would be higher with a traffic signal included.
“Lighting’s a must,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
“If we’re going to do it, do it for the future and do it right,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Commissioners discussed whether to add traffic signals as part of a later project. Chaney also said that with Beachner Grain on 21st Street east of the intersection and Orizon Aerostructures to the west, 21st will become an arterial route.
Turner said if the project receives cost-sharing approval, it could start design work this year but not construction. The earliest start for construction would be next spring. The project would include full-depth replacement of the intersection.
City Manager Todd Newman said the proposal was intended as the first phase, with the next two phases being improvements between 14th and 21st on Plummer and between 21st and 35th.
In other business, the commission approved redemption of industrial revenue bonds approved in 2014 for Neosho County Assisted Living, LLC. The assist living facility and memory care unit will be assigned to SLCG Chanute LLC, and Community National Bank and Trust, owner of the outstanding bonds, will assign the obligations to STRIDE Bank.
Commissioners scheduled the first of five 2022 budget work sessions for May 18. Most of the work sessions will be held on Tuesdays.
Commissioners discussed plans for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the renovated ball fields with the school district, and set a work session for 5:30 pm April 21 with the Chanute Recreation Commission to discuss the building agreement.
As part of the consent agenda, commissioners approved the use of the Santa Fe Park Fiesta Grounds on Sept. 11 for the city’s Mexican Fiesta celebration. Budreau pointed out that the one-day event is a change from the usual two-day fiesta, but organizers hope to bring the event back to a post-COVID-19 normality.
Before the meeting, Commissioners Tim Fairchild and Budreau and Mayor Jacob LaRue toured the newly-completed city animal shelter.
The shelter, which was built completely in-house, will open as soon as equipment and property is relocated from the old shelter. The new shelter has 12 dog runs, a room for cats, office space and medical room. Capacity of the 3,500-square-foot shelter will vary depending on compatibility and the size of the animal based on a formula of square footage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.