After not operating for about four months, wind turbines are turning again in Neosho County, though not at full capacity,
Two transformers malfunctioned in March, leaving the 139 turbines in the Neosho Ridge Wind complex idle.
Liberty Utilities Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing Kelli Price said the transformers that failed are still at the manufacturer for evaluation.
“The cause of the failure is still under review, and we do not yet have a specific timeframe for when any repairs may be completed,” Price said.
“We were able to secure a spare transformer. Our operations and engineering teams performed the necessary review and testing to bring the spare transformer online safely, and we began to re-energize the wind farm and resume partial energy generation (Wednesday),” she said. “Once repairs to the failed transformers are completed, we will bring them back online and return the wind farm to full generating capacity.
“For safety, we would like to remind residents to please keep at least 100 meters away from any wind turbines and always treat them as if they are energized. We appreciate the community’s patience as we worked to re-energize the wind farm and as we continue to conduct the thorough and complex work to understand what occurred.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.