MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody is thrilled with the school’s current COVID-19 numbers. As of Friday, the school had reported zero active cases on its Chanute campus, with just two students and/or staff under quarantine restrictions.
Prior to the start of the school year, Inbody and the college’s internal emergency response team re-enacted more stringent guidelines, making masks mandatory on campus for students and staff regardless of vacation status.
While Inbody said the school’s Level 4 protocol has been a major factor in the low case-count, he also noted that it was partly due to “happenstance.”
“I’d like to say that our protocol is playing a role in that, but it’s difficult to say if that was true or false,” he said. “All I know is we have to do everything we can to keep our students safe.”
Inbody is optimistic, but remains guarded about the possibility of a campus-wide outbreak. In its previous weekly COVID-19 update from Aug. 27, the school reported two active cases.
“Next week we may have 20, 30 cases — it’s hard to say,” he said.
“We have so many students from all over who have come to this campus from various communities around us that drive in every day. Most of the cases that we’ve had have been commuter students.”
Inbody said 64 percent, or approximately 161, of the school’s residence hall students have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We’ve been very fortunate about that,” he said.
Inbody believes the school is aided by its random testing policy that applies to residence hall students. Utilizing a spreadsheet that displays the vaccination status of all students in the hall, the school randomly selects roughly 20 on a weekly basis to submit to the random testing.
“And, so far, all negative tests,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some in the future.”
Inbody also pointed out that with 64 percent of residence hall students vaccinated and exempt from the random testing, they’re drawing from the remaining 36 percent.
The college also offered a $250 scholarship incentive per-semester for students who received at least one dose of the vaccine. That offer for the fall semester expired on Friday.
“If they get vaccinated after Friday, they can still get the scholarship for the spring semester,” Inbody said.
Inbody noted that updates were made to the school’s Level 4 protocol mandate, as a previous version of it had allowed masks to be optional on campus, under the language of “recommended but not required.” The school operated under that measure for the vast majority of the summer. The coronavirus’ rapidly spreading delta variant, however, squashed that version of it.
Inbody said the numbers nationally are still too high to revert back to a masks-recommended protocol.
“Every decision that we’ve made on our protocol, I know has upset people on both sides,” he said. “That they felt like it didn’t go far enough or that it went too far. That’s just part of the thing on this particular crisis — is that we are not all united on what to do, clearly. To mitigate these things, you just have to make the decisions you can.”
The college’s Ottawa campus is reporting higher rates of student and staff infection, with that number currently at eight. Inbody attributed that to a surge in cases in Franklin County.
“Our employees live and work in that area,” he said, “and those numbers are up there.”
Inbody said that one of his major concerns is that area hospitals are filled to near capacity.
“If one of my employees or a student got ill and needed (to be) hospitalized, there may not be a place for them,” he said. “So that feeds into our decision to try to mitigate that as much as possible.”
As another means of slowing the spread of the virus, the school will be offering scholarship money to residence and non-residence students alike who are fully vaccinated, according to the agenda for the upcoming regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting.
Any student enrolled in a class on the campus who is fully vaccinated by October 31 is eligible to receive a $500 non-refundable vaccine scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded in spring 2022, and will be split between HEERF student (Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds) and HEERF institutional funds, based on need.
A vaccine incentive also extends to the school’s employees.
“For employees, we are seeking to add a stipend for those who become fully vaccinated,” the agenda read, noting that the amount of the stipend is $500.
Proof of vaccination or proof of administration of the second dose must be provided to the school by Nov. 15. The stipend will then be added to employees’ Nov. 30 paycheck.
Board-hired employees (including part-time) and non-online-only adjuncts who teach face-to-face are eligible to receive the stipend, which will not be prorated. Instructions on sharing vaccine cards with the school’s human resources department will be revealed at a later date.
“I’m using every tool I have in the toolbox — masks, vaccines and social distancing,” Inbody said of the school’s mission to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.