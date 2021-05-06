MATT RESNICK
Guatemala-native Ronaldo Tomas-Gomez is a self-made fashionista.
A third-year student at Neosho County Community College, Tomas-Gomez is hosting a fashion show today at the school. Having taught himself the ins and outs of fashion design, Tomas-Gomez has designed nearly two dozen outfits for 11 NCCC student-volunteers to model at the event.
“What inspired me to pursue my dream was meeting other international students, and learning about fashion in their cultures,” he said.
After taking the volunteers’ measurements, Tomas-Gomez created the clothing from scratch with his newly self-taught sewing skills. He said with summer on the horizon, the female outfits include crop-tops, skirts and dresses. For the guys, he’s designed vests with matching shorts. Tomas-Gomez noted he spends up to eight hours a day working on the designs.
He said he’s motivated by seeing others want to take part in his project.
“I’m inspired by seeing people happy and my friends wanting to help me with it,” he said, adding that Latin pop music is also one of his strong motivators while stitching the clothing together. “I picture my models walking through to the music.”
Tomas-Gomez said he originally pursued this career path because of the positive influence of Sara Cadwallader, NCCC Director of International Services.
She encouraged him to become a member of the school’s International Club, where he ultimately Tomas-Gomez ascended to president.
“This is where I was shocked about learning about all the different cultures,” he said. “(Sarah) is willing to help people and does an amazing job with helping international students learn about the American experience.”
Cadwallader said Tomas-Gomez is a unique talent.
“He’s really been through a lot of adversity in his life,” she said. “He keeps a positive attitude every day and I admire him so greatly for that. And it’s my goal, as an advisor to him, to be an example in terms of how to have a positive outlook on life. But for someone like him, I don’t even have to do any work, he really kind of teaches me new things. I love that he’s willing to take a risk and just go for it.”
Cadwallader said her fondest memory of Tomas-Gomez took place during the school’s annual International Week two years ago. As part of the festivities, Tomas-Gomez delivered a riveting presentation on his home country of Guatemala.
“He also hand made his own traditional costumes,” she said. “He made some really unique pieces, such as a headdress, which was a tribute to the Mayan culture. He used everyday household material, but it looked extravagant. He’s very good at what he does.”
After graduating next week, Tomas-Gomez will next take his talents to Miami International University of Art and Design. He hopes to eventually become a fashion mogul with his own brand.
“He is one of the most amazing students here at NCCC,” said Kelly Colter, Director of Development and Marketing. “He is doing this for fun, no class assignment. It’s just something he wanted to do to show his thanks to the administration, staff and students of the college by sharing his talents.”
Note: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event is closed to the public.
