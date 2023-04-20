Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center had net revenues of $5 million and operating expenses of $5.18 million during March.
Chief Financial Officer Katie Tinsley told trustees at Thursday’s board meeting that the net operating loss was $161,791 during the month.
The board approved a service agreement with SEK Orthopedics, an updated agreement with Dr. Alexander Mih, and contracts with Drs. Garrett and Kinzie Barton.
Wednesday evening, trustees and hospital officials toured the $6.8 million Southeast Kansas Impact Center for Wellness, Education and Business construction project to see its progress. The 9,100-square-foot center will include an orthopedic and pediatric telehealth clinic and a 300-seat conference area.
NMRMC Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks presented appreciation awards to departing trustees Dave Robinson after 20 years on the board and Larry Nelson, 11 years. He introduced new trustees Jonathan Johnson and Dr. Matthew Leroy.
An unannounced Kansas Fire Marshal inspection turned up four minor issues, Franks said, which were fixed before inspectors left.
