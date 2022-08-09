MATT RESNICK
It’s the start of a new era on the security front for USD 413.
After a few weeks of deliberation and ironing out details, the district will enact a set of new security measures for the upcoming school year and beyond.
“I hope this exemplifies that we are taking the situation seriously, because we are,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams.
The new protocols coincide with recent upgrades at each of the district buildings, which were partially funded by the state through the Safe and Secure Schools grant.
Visitors will now be required to buzz in through a video doorbell prior to entering a district building, and front doors will remain locked throughout the school day. Once inside the corridor area, an intercom will be utilized for front office personnel to communicate with visitors before allowing entrance into the office.
The new protocols also require visitors to state their name and purpose for the visit. In order to proceed past the office, visitors must present government-issued identification, which could be a valid driver license, passport or state ID card. If a visitor meets all criteria to enter the building, they will also be required to wear a nametag sticker.
“It allows (front office personnel) to properly vet the person before letting them in,” Adams said, adding that the new protocols are significant in the grand scheme of things. “We have a large number of people that come through our doors every day. It’s no small number when you consider there are 1,700 students, parents and staff.”
Adams said discussions pertaining to updated safety protocols date to his first year on the job in 2019.
“It’s been an evolution,” he said. “It’s gone from conversations started my first year here, to where we are today. Society changes, and hopefully we can ebb and flow with those times. This change in protocol represents that ability for us to stay agile.”
The last of the new protocols requires visitors arriving in large groups to preregister for activities held during regular school hours. This does not apply to athletic events. Adams said district personnel will help to facilitate the process, and that could include emails or texts being sent out prior to an event.
Such events held during the school day include the annual Veterans Day assembly at Royster Middle School, Muffins with Mom, the Spirit Spreader cheer squad event, and debate tournaments.
“We want to allow that preregistration process to happen for people that don’t want to sit there and wait in line,” Adams said. “(Personnel) at the buildings know when those activities are occurring, so it makes sense for them to facilitate that process.”
Adams said that his administration had discussions about including activities outside of the school day, such as football and basketball, as part of the protocol. They ultimately decided against it.
“The logistics of managing that is so much more difficult than people coming into the Chanute Elementary School front office,” he said. “Those activities are almost always after school, so our buildings aren’t full with students and staff.”
Adams is aware that the changes may draw concerns.
“You have to strike a balance, whether it’s masking or locking of the doors. For some, you’ve gone too far – and for others, you haven’t gone far enough,” he said. “I am fairly confident that there will be somebody at some point that feels like the new protocols will be an inconvenience.
“Not that we don’t care about that, but we would rather have complaints for inconvenience, versus complaints that ‘hey, this place is way too wide open and exposed,’” he said.
The stringent protocols align with the district’s “Students First” motto, Adams said.
“Absolutely — if you think about the idea that only the people that need to be in our buildings will be,” he said. “There’s things that go far beyond this to promote our safety, but this is a good first step.”
Adams also noted that the district has not discussed installing metal detectors.
Because the district only received $30,000 in state funding for the upgrades – roughly half of the requested amount – installation of new cameras districtwide has been temporarily placed on hold. The board approved up to $120,000 in funding for security upgrades at a special meeting in June. The state grant is a 50-percent match, so the district had approximately $60,000 to work with for front entrance upgrades. Camera installation would cost around $60,000 and will not be funded through the grant.
“We weren’t awarded the full amount, so we’re still developing a plan for the cameras,” Adams said, noting that installation could take place over a three-year period. “We’re going to prioritize which (locations) are the highest need or are the oldest.
“I want to thank our board for supporting the expenditures and change in protocols — and the staff and administration for helping to come up with and implement the protocols.”
