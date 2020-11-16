A Chanute man was arrested in Wilson County Thursday after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.
Joseph Michael Leftwich, 36, Chanute, was arrested with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Wildlife and Parks. He was transported to the Neosho County jail and faces charges of driving while suspended, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chanute police attempted to stop a GMC pickup in the 1500 block of west Main Street at about 4:30 pm Thursday but the vehicle refused to stop, traveling west. The pickup stopped briefly in the 1600 block and let out a passenger before driving off. Officers followed the pickup outside of town and called for assistance before the pickup pulled into a bean field near 1600 and Yale in Wilson County.
Once the driver was in custody, CPD K9 Nalu was deployed. The vehicle was towed to the Chanute police department where a search warrant was granted for illegal drugs.
