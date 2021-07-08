GREG LOWER
Neosho County Health Department officials are disputing reports that the local vaccination rate against COVID-19 is less than 30 percent.
They point to Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that state 40.79 percent of Neosho County residents who are eligible for the vaccine have received both shots, which is as much as twice what has been seen on some Facebook posts.
Southeast Kansas is also seeing an upturn in a COVID-19 variant that is more transmittable.
An Associated Press report in Wednesday’s Tribune used figures from the Centers for Disease Control that said Neosho County had the lowest vaccination rate at 16 percent. The New York Times identified Crawford and Cherokee counties as two of the state’s most dangerous places to be unvaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
A Facebook post Wednesday stated that there is a 20 percent rate for Neosho County citizens who have received at least one dose, based on the total county population of 16,000. Stevens County with 5,500 population had 25 percent one-dose rate, and Elk County with 2,500 population had 29 percent.
But the KDHE shows 36.81 percent of Neosho County’s total population has received the vaccine. Based on the number of people age 12 and older, 43.81 percent of the county had received one dose and 40.79 percent received both doses.
The KDHE figures are based on information reported to KS WebIZ, the state vaccine registry where all providers enter every vaccine of any type administered for everyone in the state.
The KDHE reports 42.65 percent of Crawford County residents age 12 and older have completed both vaccine doses, 29.8 percent of Elk County and 27.62 percent of Cherokee County.
Neosho and Wilson counties both reported no active cases the first week of June, but this week reported 17 in Neosho, 27 in Wilson, and 26 in Labette County.
Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said the new cases are both among people who have not been vaccinated and those who have. She said it is possible for someone who has been vaccinated to get the variant and have a milder case, but then transmit it to someone who has not been vaccinated and then has a more serious case.
As of Wednesday, 45 people in Neosho County were quarantined, and two were hospitalized in Labette County and four in Wilson. Three of the 18 total deaths in Wilson County have been since the county reported no active cases.
Wilson County reports 34.7 percent of the total population has received one or more vaccine doses and 39.54 percent of Labette County.
The KDHE reports that the new dominant variant is 60 percent more transmissible than the previous dominant variety.
Starr said people can still get free COVID-19 testing at Neosho County Community College.
She recommended that people pay attention to any symptoms, and if they have a cold, they should wear masks and stay away from others. Starr said people should not listen to rumors and if they have questions, call a health professional.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone 12 and older at NMRMC Family Medicine clinics in Chanute and Erie. People can call 620-
432-5592 (Chanute) or 620-244-5105 (Erie) for an appointment.
The Neosho County Health Department is also giving vaccinations Tuesdays and Thursdays, and people can call 620-431-5770.
