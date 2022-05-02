MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A sizable slice of the pie from Neosho County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding is going to Rural Water District No. 2.
At its most recent meeting April 25, the Neosho County Commission approved $116,596 in ARPA funding for repairs and upgrades for the district.
Representing Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission, the entity administering Neosho County’s $3.1 million ARPA package, Taylor Hogue provided commissioners with an overview of available ARPA funds. The commission had previously approved other projects for ARPA funds and allocated the remaining funding to revenue loss — an eligible expenditure category. Hogue indicated that the move to deem the funding as revenue loss was strategic in nature.
“It opened the ability of the county to spend it on the county’s needs more directly,” Hogue said. “Previously, it had to be under an eligible expenditure category that related to either the response or mitigation of COVID-19. They still have to allocate it to projects, but now the eligibility of projects has opened up a little more.”
The COVID-19 relief funding was initially awarded to Neosho County in March 2021. Hogue, who has delivered multiple presentations to commissioners since that time, added that the county must allocate its funding by Dec. 31, 2024, and expend the funds by Dec. 31, 2026. Prior to the April 25 approval of nearly $400,000 in expenditures, which also included $245,562 to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for a new ambulance, commissioners had committed close to $700,955 to projects and other expenditures. While she did not elaborate, Commission Chair Gail Klaassen noted that she didn’t believe the remaining funds would cover all of the commission’s future project objectives.
“While I know you’re receiving pressure elsewhere, the federal government is not going to (require) you to expend your funds anytime soon,” Hogue advised commissioners.
Water project
Rural Water District No. 2 spans 184 miles of piping through Neosho and parts of Allen and Bourbon counties. Bourbon County commissioners previously approved $18,251 in ARPA funding to be spent on the project, while the water district has asked Allen County commissioners to approve approximately $103,000 for 235 meters.
The bulk of the funding from the three counties will be spent on upgrading to an automatic meter reading and billing system. Of the roughly $116,000 approved by Neosho County, $94,719 of that is earmarked for upgrades to more than 500 meters, including computer software installation. Additionally, $19,800 will be used to replace faulty valves and the associated labor, with 25 new valves set to be installed.
The total figures were estimates presented to commissioners, as the water district must now solicit bids for the project. Amanda Kiser, a representative of Rural Water District No. 2, said that price-points from the initial estimates presented to commissioners may have since risen.
“We really appreciate the county’s help, as we have had major water loss and are trying to get (it) under control,” she said.
During Hogue’s presentation, Klaassen said she was struggling with aspects of the six-figure proposal.
“Is that burden on the whole county?” Klaassen asked.
Klaassen questioned whether the county should be footing the bill for the project, as opposed to the water district handling it on their own.
“I know it’s difficult and they’re small,” Klaassen said, adding that the water district is not a legitimate government entity. “The city of Chanute doesn’t come to the county when they have to do a water upgrade; the citizens of Chanute pay for that upgrade.”
Both 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore and 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff were in favor of rendering aid to the water district, with the potential to help other Neosho County water districts down the road.
