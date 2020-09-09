ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute USD 413 Board of Education approved the Memorandums of Understanding between the district and the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and the Neosho County Health Department on Tuesday night during its monthly board meeting.
The MOU with the SEKMHC allows the health center and the school to share information.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the school recently received a Mental Health Intervention Team grant, for which they applied through the Kansas State Department of Education. The grant, which is 75/25, allows for students to receive mental health services through the district, with the district picking up just 25 percent of the cost.
“This is a really tremendous opportunity for our district,” Adams said. “We have to pay for the cost of the employees, but we have one person per school dedicated to this program.”
The district has already hired Angie VanLeeuwen as the on-site coordinator at Chanute Elementary School, as well as Sarah Stockebrand at Chanute High School.
Administrators are currently seeking another liaison to work at Royster Middle School.
The on-site coordinators analyze multiple sources and data to identify the needs of the school and the individual students. They then lead their school support teams to develop a plan to prioritize academic and non-academic needs. The coordinators then give support to students and families in need.
The site coordinators will come up with a plan for the students, then monitor and adjust their supports to optimize results. The group is called Communities In Schools (CIS) and has a track record of increasing graduation rates, reducing dropout rates, and improving attendance of at-risk students.
They also provide dental screenings, preventative and restorative services, as well as provide basic-need items such as clothing, shoes, food, hygiene items, school supplies, and haircuts.
The MOU with the NCHD allows the district to communicate more freely with the health department.
“What we are going to do is hire certified contact tracers at each of our four schools,” Adams explained. “Before this, the information we received from the health department was very limited. I could call Teresa Starr (health department director), but she couldn’t give me much information. We didn’t have real-time information as to what students were going to be absent due to being quarantined when they were going through the contact tracing process. Since we will have our own contact tracers at each school, this will allow us to know exactly what is going on while staying within the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) guidelines,” Adams said.
In other news, the board accepted classroom grants for Sydni Emling in the amount of $624.66 for flexible seating options; Kathi Emling for $510 to be used for flexible seating and collaborative classroom books; and Jill Stevenson in the amount of $5,000 for paint, supplies and stencils.
CES teachers Julie Baldwin, Mendy Burnett, and Madison Mitchell received $50 classroom grants, while Shelia Foster and Wendy Jones received $50 grants at RMS. Michelle Johnson received a $50 grant at RMS.
Sherri Bagshaw resigned as the Channel 14 sponsor, while Savannah Ray resigned as bus rider.
Employments were: Ashley Ausemus, ESOL supplemental; Dairlee Bideau, ESOL supplemental; Lance Burnett, RMS lunch supervision; Candice Campbell, ESOL supplemental; Tom Dolenz, CHS Counselor; Jessie Fewins, ESOL supplemental; Dustin Fox, CHS lunch supervision; Maria Hernandez, ESOL supplemental; Beth Jackett, CHS lunch supervision; Kip Keeley, CHS lunch supervision; Caitlyn (Wedel) LaHaye, CHS lunch supervision; Alison Morris, ESOL supplemental; Stephanie Oliver, ESOL supplemental; Max Ruark, CHS lunch supervision; Jessica Scott, RMS lunch supervision; Taryn Sigler, Mental Health Liaison; Patricia Small, ESOL supplemental; Molly Smith, ESOL supplemental; Shannon Sommers, ESOL supplemental; Teresa Taylor, RMS lunch supervision; Niccole Vogel, ESOL supplemental; Laurie Ward, ESOL supplemental; and Bill Woodard, CHS assistant girls golf coach.
