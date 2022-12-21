Christian Sinclair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Chanute man serving with the Army National Guard was sentenced in federal court today for sexually exploiting an 11-year-old southwest Missouri victim to produce child pornography.

Christian Sinclair, 22, was sentenced by US District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 16 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Sinclair to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

