Don’t be crazy and miss the amazing tribute to Patsy Cline coming up on Friday night at 7 pm. Lisa Brokop will be coming to the Chanute Memorial Auditorium at 101 S. Lincoln with the Patsy Cline Project.
Brokop’s warm, rich voice and accompanying band will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, said Ruth Ports, auditorium director and part of the Chanute Entertainment Series committee.
“Sit back, relax and enjoy many of Patsy’s classic hits like ‘Crazy,’ ‘Sweet Dreams,’ and ‘Walkin’ After Midnight,’” Ports said.
Brokop is Canadian-born, but lives in Nashville. She is a songwriter as well as a singer. The Patsy Cline Project was created in 2016. It also features a couple of original songs, written in the style of Patsy Cline.
“The Chanute Entertainment Series would be delighted to have you spend your Friday evening in the Memorial Auditorium enjoying this walk down memory lane,” Ports said.
Admission is by season membership, or adults $25 and students $5 at the door.
