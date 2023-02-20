Lisa Brokop — Patsy Cline Project

Don’t be crazy and miss the amazing tribute to Patsy Cline coming up on Friday night at 7 pm. Lisa Brokop will be coming to the Chanute Memorial Auditorium at 101 S. Lincoln with the Patsy Cline Project.

Brokop’s warm, rich voice and accompanying band will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies, said Ruth Ports, auditorium director and part of the Chanute Entertainment Series committee.

