HUMBOLDT - A tradition like no other, Civil War Days is making a triumphant return to the Humboldt Square.
At Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting, the Humboldt City Council unanimously authorized the Civil War Days committee to once again host the event on the Square.
The inaugural Civil War Days in 1994 was held on the Square and then ultimately moved to Camp Hunter, located on the southwestern edge of town. The event is held once every three years.
“The committee would like to bring it back uptown and make it more visible,” said City Manager Cole Herder, as the event is slated for October 2022. “They have to approve it this far ahead so they can start planning and advertising.”
Herder said there are advantages to both locations.
“I think there’s better parking and accessibility to restaurants and things uptown — and it’s more visible,” he said of the Square. “I think either place is great.”
The board also authorized use of 8th Street from the area between Bridge and New York streets for the festivities. A mock storefront backdrop will be set up for reenactments, which includes guerilla soldiers torching the town.
“The downtown was burned, the Square area,” Herder said, “and Camp Hunter is where they believe the encampments were.”
Mayoral race too close to call
Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis held a narrow six-vote advantage over Cynthia Holinsworth after tabulation of votes Nov. 2. A recanvassing took place Tuesday and turned up six provisional votes, of which four were considered valid and two were discarded. Three of the four valid ballots were in favor of Davis, increasing his margin to 175-167.
Herder said the result is not official until completion of a protest period.
“Where if someone wants to challenge that, they can call for a recount,” Herder said, noting that Holingsworth or someone affiliated with her candidacy would have to put down a bond amount in order for a recount to take place.
“I’m not familiar with that process, but what I suspect happens is that they put down a bond, and if they win the challenge they probably get that bond back,” Herder said. “And if they lose the challenge, they probably forfeit the bond.”
Herder said the protest period runs through Wednesday afternoon.
“If there’s no challenge, then Nobby will be declared the winner,” Herder said.
Holinsworth, meanwhile, was re-elected to her seat on the city council, as was Sarah Hart. Newcomer Drue Barton won election in Ward 1 Position 4 for a council seat. Barton replaces Don Becannon, who chose not to run for re-election.
Write-in results for Ward 1 Position 3 have yet to be released. Incumbent Kent Goodner did not get his name on the ballot by the mandatory filing deadline, but is believed to have received enough write-in votes to retain his seat.
Voter turnout for Ward 1 was 24.65 percent, and 28.33 percent for Ward 2.
“The mayor’s race brought out more people,” Herder said.
In comparison, voter turnout in Neosho County was just above 15 percent.
“I thought the turnout was better than normal for an off-election year,” Herder said.
All positions will go into effect at the Jan. 10 council meeting.
Rising natural gas prices
Significant gas rate increases are expected this winter, according to Herder.
“I broke it to the council last month or the month before,” Herder said of the expected price hike. “It seemed like nobody was talking about it, and now everybody’s talking about it.”
Herder said gas, propane and electric are all going to be up this winter.
“We’re just kind of bracing for that,” he said, “and encouraging people to conserve, winterize and be ready for it.”
FCCLA environmental study
Humboldt FCCLA students spent Oct. 29 completing an environmental study at local parks. Students spent the day searching for cigarettes, evidence of vaping equipment and other tobacco products with the objective of investigating current tobacco-free policies and their
effectiveness. Students also picked up litter.
Thrive Allen County helped to make the outing possible through a Kansas Volunteer Commission grant.
Bike Around the Square
In preparation of the upcoming holiday season, decorations are going up in the Square. This includes all new LED lighting. In addition, the upcoming event Bike Around the Square event will be held the evening of Friday, Nov. 26.
