ERIC SPRUILL
HUMBOLDT – After a nearly-sleepless night, USD 258 Superintendent Kay Lewis headed into work Thursday with a lot of uncertainty of what the first day of school would bring.
She knew teachers and administrators had done everything they could to prepare for the first day of school and that parents had most of their questions answered through numerous Zoom meetings. She knew they had settled on a final strategy to reopen the schools’ doors for the first time since March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down face-to-face classes and athletics for the rest of the school year.
But there she was, wide awake at 3 am wondering how it would go.
As 8 am neared, she went to the middle school and high school waiting to see what unfolded.
What she witnessed was the result of all the hard work over the summer.
“It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” she said. “I was so impressed. Every kid had a mask on and they stood six feet apart as they waited to have their temperature taken to enter the building. The kids that were eating breakfast entered one door and had their breakfast while social distancing, and the kids who were not having breakfast entered through another door and went to their designated spot.”
Lewis then drove down to the elementary school and witnessed parents pulling up in front of the school and rolling down their windows to have their children’s temperatures taken before they were allowed to enter the building. Everything went as planned.
“What I witnessed today was amazing. I saw teachers taking their kids out every now and then for mask breaks, but the best thing was I didn’t hear a single complaint from students. No one complained about having to wear a mask,” Lewis said. “I want to give kudos to every staff member, every teacher, every administrator and parent. Everyone did exactly what we have been planning the last several weeks.”
“I get nervous and have trouble sleeping the night before school every year, but this year was different,” she added. “There were a lot of uncertainties heading into this year, but everything went perfect.”
At the end of the day, they staggered when students would leave. Walkers left at a certain time, car riders had their time slot, while bus riders were called out at different times to keep the students from coming into contact with one another.
Lewis said they bought an app for parents that can be downloaded so they know when their child is coming out of the building.
“We put a lot of preparation into this and it was so nice to see everything go as planned,” Lewis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.