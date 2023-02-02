This month’s Safari Travelogue will be a pictorial with stories of various haircuts that John Dranchak, Parsons, a Travel Century Club member and retired aeronautic engineer, has had around the world.
The Travel Century Club is an international nonprofit social organization founded in 1954 for travelers who have visited 100 or more of the world’s countries and territories.
From his earliest travels, Dranchak found that having a haircut provided a unique perspective into and connection with the local community he was visiting and he will share some of his most intriguing of those experiences.
Dranchak noted he has had numerous Turkish haircuts, each truly a unique experience.
While visiting Cappadocia, Dranchak wrote home, “Barber sterilized the straight razor for a proper shave. He later used the blowtorch on my head to burn off some stray hairs. Luckily I survived. This guy knew what he was doing.”
This program is free, but seating is limited. Doors will open on the 2nd floor of the depot at 5:45 pm with program starting by 6 pm. For more information on this event or the museum, please call (620) 431-2730 Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.
