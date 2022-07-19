Editor’s note: 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff was not present for Tuesday’s meeting.
MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown is hopeful that his department will soon see an infusion of cash.
While providing a departmental update at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, Brown indicated that years of neglect – prior to current commissioners assuming their roles – had finally caught up with Road and Bridge.
The department has been front and center at recent meetings, with commissioners even calling a special meeting to address myriad internal concerns.
Primarily due to staffing issues, the department over-budgeted by $372,000 for the current fiscal year. While that figure will be carried over to the 2023 budget, commissioners shaved $120,000 off Brown’s recent budget proposal in order to avoid over-budgeting again for 2023.
At the July 12 meeting, commissioners funneled more than $450,000 into the department with the approval of two dump trucks, but opted to table Brown’s request for a semi-rig.
Brown again broached the topic Tuesday, requesting that commissioners act swiftly due to a projected delivery date of 12 months out. Brown also looked to assuage commissioners’ concerns by informing them that they would have the right to back out of the agreement after approval.
“I’m hesitant to get too deep with the economy the way it is right now,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore.
For the dump truck purchase, commissioners tapped into Road and Bridge’s portion of the Neosho Wind Ridge PILOT fund. Tacking on the semi-rig would have exceeded the remaining amount.
Brown said that in recent years, his department has typically had significant money remaining in its budget at the end of the year.
“I would like to take that money and start whittling away at the list that I give the commission every year on equipment and facility needs,” Brown said.
In addition to the semi-rig, Brown cited the need for new grader sheds.
“Like our grader shed in Galesburg – it’s an embarrassment. The grader will barely fit in there,” Brown said. “They actually have to dig a hole in the ground when they pull it in, because the beacon (light) won’t clear the doorway without that.
“I wish that we could take some of this money that’s left over in our budget at the end of the year and start crossing some of those things off that list — and reinvest in our Road and Bridge Department.”
Brown told commissioners that they’re not at fault for the current state of the department.
“I’m not pointing the blame,” Brown said.
Galemore rattled off a list of recently-approved purchases for Road and Bridge — including a grader, a fuel truck and the two dump trucks.
“We’ve spent some money,” he said, as dialogue began to take a more heated tone.
“But there were years where there was nothing down there,” Brown said. “I think our newest truck was an ‘06. We have trucks (from) the 80s and 90s that we’re still using.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said she has reservations about approving additional big-ticket expenditures.
“My hesitation right now is not getting paid by the state for all of these detour repairs that we’re doing,” she said. “If the state doesn’t come through, that’s a huge chunk of your budget to make up for all of this work that we’re having to do. Right now there’s no guarantee — they haven’t paid us. So I’d like to see some of that money first.”
Klaassen noted that ongoing and pending road repairs will likely chew up the bulk of Brown’s 2023 budget.
“We have two other phases that are destroying our roads. That’s really a first concern,” Klaassen said. “It’s going to take all your funds to get these roads back in good condition.”
Galemore said that his district will potentially account for much of the future repairs.
“We’re looking at about eight miles of hard-surface road that we’re going to have to try to figure out how to fix,” he said.
Klaassen added that repair work to a gravel road in her district will account for $300,000 on the Road and Bridge ledger.
“I just want to see the money (from the state), then we can look at it,” Klaassen said of Brown’s requests, notably the semi-rig.
Klaassen said she was questioned by an area businessman on the recent approval of equipment purchases.
“He said, ‘Why are you buying equipment? You need to repair these roads,’” she said. “So there is a balance there. You have to have the equipment to repair the roads, but you also need money to repair the roads if the state doesn’t come through.”
Klaassen also concluded that the state will likely not come through with the full amount commissioners were initially anticipating, a figure she did not specify.
“The county is going to have put out some money to get these roads back in the condition that they need to be,” she said.
Brown continued to press commissioners for answers.
“That’s what I want to see — somehow, someway, this money reinvested in the Road and Bridge Department,” he said.
“I agree,” Klaassen said.
Brown mentioned another way to add revenue to the coffer.
“You heard me probably half a dozen times speak about the tax that’s in place on (160th) and Shaw Road,” he said. “I feel that that tax should be left in place for repair to other hard-surface roads in the county, or for any project for that matter.”
Galemore explained that it’s a ballot initiative.
“We can’t touch that,” he said. “That goes to the vote of the residents (whether) they’re going to keep that tax.”
Brown indicated that it will be tough moving the needle without the support of the commission.
“We have some major projects that are going to be taken on and we don’t have any way of paying for them,” Brown said. “To make some of these repairs on these roads, we’ve got to have some sort of financial vehicle that we don’t have right now.”
Galemore and Klaassen also expressed concern about the state of the economy and any resulting debt-load.
“Maybe in a year we’ll look at it,” she said. “I think with the economy right now, we’re not ready to jump on board.”
Brown was not content with Klaassen’s reply.
“My question to you would be, how are we going to repair these roads?” he asked. “Nobody is going to drop a big basket of money out of the sky. This is a really serious problem we have in our county and it’s going to take a lot of money to fix.”
Galemore deflected blame to the state.
“They kind of gave us this gift — with all these detours, cross-traffic and shutdown of roads, they put a burden on this county,” he said. “If you look at what they’ve brought in, they have plenty of revenue in their coffers.”
“But are they going to share it?” Brown asked.
“They haven’t so far,” Galemore said.
After the meeting, Galemore said that he had no issues whatsoever with Brown’s lengthy line of inquiry.
“He went to bat for his department,” Galemore said.
See a future edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s meeting.
