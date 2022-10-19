A Chanute author’s debut novel received a national award earlier this month.
“On the Run” by Chanute author Maranda Collins was one of three finalists in the 2022 Adventure Writers competition put on by the family of novelist Clive Cussler and the Clive Cussler Collectors Society.
“It honors the legacy of Clive Cussler,” Collins said.
Collins self-published the book in January and entered the 12th-annual competition in April. She was notified about the award at the end of August and received it Oct. 8 in Las Vegas in conjunction with the convention.
“They were very supportive and encouraging,” Collins said.
Cussler’s son, novelist Dirk Cussler, presented the award at the Tuscany Casino and Suites.
Clive Cussler, who died in 2020, was the author of “Raise the Titanic” and several novels featuring the character Dirk Pitt and other adventure novel series. He was also an underwater explorer whose team discovered the rescue ship of the Titanic’s passengers, the Carpathia, and the Civil War ironclad CSS Manassas.
“On the Run” is the first in a planned series featuring character Sadie Lynch. Collins said she has completed the first draft of the second novel, “In the Shadows,” and plans to publish at the end of this year.
“Life changes gears some,” she said.
Ryan Pote of Maine was also a finalist for his novel “Starfish,” receiving $500. Dave Schultz of Chicago received the Grandmaster award and $1,000 for his novel “Tops.”
The contest is for action-adventure works that are not science fiction, fantasy or romance. Dirk Cussler said about Collins’ novel that “drama, romance and a deadly pursuit keep the pages flying in this sizzling speed ride of a thriller.”
“Which is high praise from a guy like Dirk Cussler,” Collins said.
She met the contest judges and they said they look forward to the next book. Collins’ husband is also ready for “In the Shadows,” because people keep asking him when it will come out.
“It’s fun to have people anticipating your work,” she said.
Sales of the first book have been good in-person and on Amazon. Collins enjoys interacting with fans, she said.
She has a vague outline of the third book, but she said she loves her characters too much to let them be overused or worn out.
“I will definitely stop when it’s still fresh,” Collins said.
