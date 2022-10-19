Collins

Chanute author Maranda Collins was one of three finalists in the Adventure Writers Competition presented in conjunction with the Clive Cussler Collectors Society convention earlier this month.

A Chanute author’s debut novel received a national award earlier this month.

“On the Run” by Chanute author Maranda Collins was one of three finalists in the 2022 Adventure Writers competition put on by the family of novelist Clive Cussler and the Clive Cussler Collectors Society.

