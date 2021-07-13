ERIE — The 148th annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion kicked off in Erie on Monday with a picture scavenger hunt.
The 41st annual American Legion IPRA World Championship Rodeo will have its second performance at 8 pm tonight. The rodeo features bareback broncs, saddle broncs, calf roping, bull riding, tie down, barrel racing steer wrestling, team roping and breakaway roping. Admission will be $10 per night for adults and children 13 and older and $5 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger will get in free.
On Thursday, the Erie Area Chamber of Commerce will offer a pulled pork sandwich/hot dog meal beginning at 5:30 pm in Erie City Park. American Legion-sponsored children’s events will start at 6 pm at the park, with cash prizes to winners of the turtle races, bike races and sack races. The events will be open to children 1 to 18 years old. At 7 pm there will be more children’s events at the Erie Dinosaur Park.
Friday’s events will begin with the Xi Delta Psi sorority serving cornbread and dessert from 6 to 10 am in front of Pete’s. The annual automotive swamp meet and flea market will run from 7 am to 7 pm at 306 Grant St.
The city of Erie will begin serving 1,200 pounds of navy beans for the popular free bean feed on the Neosho County Courthouse lawn at 6 pm Friday. The feed is in memory of Jim McVay, who was a member of the American Legion Post No. 102. Downtown Erie will host a beer garden from 6 pm to midnight, with free inflatables for toddlers to teens starting at 7 pm. The Matt Snook Band will perform a free concert at the beer garden from 8 pm to midnight. Snook is a former runner-up on “The Voice.” A free fireworks show that will be visible from Main Street will begin at 10 pm.
Saturday’s events will begin with a breakfast hosted by Xi Delta Psi and Masonic Lodge No. 76 from 7 to 10 am in the Erie Federated Church basement. The groups will serve pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The annual automotive swap meet and flea market will run from 7 am to 5 pm at 306 S. Grant St. Registration for the Reunion River Run/Walk will begin at 7 am at Erie Elementary School, and the run/walk will start at 7:30 am. Medals will go to the top three winners of the 5K run in each division. The entry fee will be $10 per person or $20 for three people (plus $5 each per person).
An arts and crafts show will begin at 8 am Saturday as will a car and truck show. The check-in for the car show will last until noon, and prizes will be awarded at 2 .m. The entry fee is $20. There will be a reading of the names at the memorial wall at 9:30 am. Tee times will begin at 10 am for the Reunion Golf Classic at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
The Big Parade with a theme this year of “Veterans Matter” will begin at 10:30 am downtown. Entrants will meet at the 700 block of North Main by 9:30 am. A $25 prize will be awarded for best organization, commercial, best family, alumni, judge’s choice, best youth, best patriotic and best antique.
The fifth annual Let The Minis Buck youth miniature bull riding event will begin at 8 pm Friday. Youth 5 to 14 can compete. The entry fee is $60, and admission will be $10.
The Mem-Erie Museum will be open from 1 to 3 pm Thursday and Friday. The museum will open at 11 am Saturday.
