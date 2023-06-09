Chanute commissioners will consider a resolution on a city sales tax during Monday evening's meeting.
The commission will meet at 6:30 pm Monday in the commission room of the Memorial Building. Commissioners are discussing a replacement for a sales tax that expires in March and which funds economic development and improvements to city facilities.
The commission also will consider a 3 mill increase to the library levy. Current ordinance caps the library at 6 mills, and a 3 mill increase will increase the budget by approximately $180,000.
Commissioners will consider appointing a member to the Parks Advisory Board and a request to close Main Street between Lincoln and Evergreen and Lincoln from 1st to the alley north of Main for a Downtown Block Party. The party will be part of 150th anniversary celebrations.
Commissioners will consider resolutions to declare properties at 1315 S. Plummer, 727 N. Evergreen, 725 S. Grant and 309 S. Tennessee in violation of city code.
