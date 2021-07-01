GREG LOWER
Neosho County has seen a return of COVID-19 after being free of active cases at the start of June.
The Neosho County Health Department reported 16 active cases Thursday, mainly in the younger population ages infant through adulthood, Epidemiology RN Christy Hoerle said.
The weekly release from the NCHD on Tuesday listed eight cases active out of 1,900 since the pandemic began. There have been 35 deaths, 1,857 cases recovered and 21 people in quarantine as of Thursday.
On June 1, there were no active cases with one person in quarantine. Since then, there has been a total of 21 new cases.
The symptoms often start as mild, allergy-like symptoms but can very quickly change, Hoerle said. The Delta variant, first discovered in India, has become the predominant variant in the county for anyone who had their sample genome sequenced.
Genome sequencing requires a nasal swab sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for testing.
Before active cases re-emerged in Neosho County, other variants were reported here, including the United Kingdom variant.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that the Delta variant is 60 percent more transmissible than the UK variant. It is also known to spread more rapidly in communities with lower vaccination rates.
Hoerle said 40.5 percent of people in Neosho County age 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccine have completed both injections.
No vaccine is 100 percent effective against the original virus, she said, and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 88 percent effective against the Delta variant. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 60 percent effective against the Delta, and higher for the original and UK variants.
Hoerle urged people to take precautions as they travel and gather for the Fourth of July. She said they should social distance and wear masks in large crowds, especially if they have not been vaccinated yet.
People with questions can call the NCHD at (620) 431-5770.
According to the KDHE, the state has had a total of 318,106 cases as of Wednesday, including 455 new cases added since Monday. The disease has caused 5,156 deaths.
