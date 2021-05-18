GREG LOWER
A Chanute game warden has received the plaque he was awarded for his help in rescuing a Cherryvale man from flooding in 2019.
Game Warden Ross L. Uhrmacher with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism in Chanute received the 2020 Hero Transportation Safety Recognition Award from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Uhrmacher launched a SeaArk boat into fast-flowing flood waters of the Verdigris River to save an 88-year-old driver trapped in his nearly-submerged vehicle.
Robert Harriman was reported missing by his family, but was located by tracking his phone. A volunteer used a drone to fly to the vehicle and determine the victim’s condition.
Uhrmacher said he took a work boat home with him because of flooding at the time of the incident. Harriman was trapped in flood water for more than 10 hours after his vehicle was swept a half-mile from the road on the Wilson County line.
Uhrmacher and a crew from the Neodesha Fire Department went out to the vehicle to get a life jacket on Harriman and take him to safety.
“It was a good team efafort,” Uhrmacher said.
Uhrmacher was one of four recipients named for the Hero Award who were scheduled to receive it at the 26th Annual Transportation Safety Conferince April 20-21 in Wichita. That conference was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Uhrmacher said he received the award in March through the mail.
The Hero Award recognizes the individual who risked his or her own life for someone else in a one-time traffic safety-related incident. The award was announced in August and two other recipients were named in the People Saving People division.
The Neodesha city commission presented citations to six members of the Neodesha Fire Department who were part of the rescue, to Uhrmacher and to drone operator Micah Songer.
Video of the rescue is on YouTube.
