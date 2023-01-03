Carver 321

An outside view of Ryan Carter’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program project, located at 3820 South Santa Fe.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE — Pleas from the Neosho County Appraiser’s office to strictly enforce the guidelines of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program have again fallen by the wayside. The enforcement sought by County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp was disregarded as county commissioners approved extensions for multiple individuals outside of the program’s guidelines.

One of those was for Ryan Carter, who was removed from the program by Stipp due to a 54-day delinquency with his NRP paperwork. With two projects under the program’s guise, Carter indicated at the Dec. 20 county commission meeting that he misunderstood which of his projects was delinquent. There was no communication on Carter’s part until he received the letter notifying him of his ouster from the program.

