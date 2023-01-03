ERIE — Pleas from the Neosho County Appraiser’s office to strictly enforce the guidelines of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program have again fallen by the wayside. The enforcement sought by County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp was disregarded as county commissioners approved extensions for multiple individuals outside of the program’s guidelines.
One of those was for Ryan Carter, who was removed from the program by Stipp due to a 54-day delinquency with his NRP paperwork. With two projects under the program’s guise, Carter indicated at the Dec. 20 county commission meeting that he misunderstood which of his projects was delinquent. There was no communication on Carter’s part until he received the letter notifying him of his ouster from the program.
Stipp conceded that it was possible there could have been a miscommunication on her office’s part related to which of his two NRP properties was being removed.
“But we didn’t hear back on either one of them,” Stipp said.
Located at 3820 South Santa Fe Avenue in Chanute, Carter had previously received an extension from commissioners on the property.
Seeking another chance, Carter asked commissioners for mercy.
“It came to our attention today that we were 54 days delinquent on finishing up our revitalization paperwork. I turned it in last week thinking that we were fully in sight of our window,” said Carter, who represents Carver LLC. “The paperwork I was getting I thought pertained to the project I was letting lapse.”
Carter told commissioners that his company was building a storage facility on the property, located at the south edge of town.
“We’ve been diligent in our efforts to build this. This is the new storage facility across from the Honda shop,” Carter explained. “This is really a blow to us.”
While noting that his company was looking to expand, Carter took full responsibility for the paperwork omission.
Commissioner Nic Galemore inquired about any previous extensions granted for Carter’s property. Carter replied that an extension he received was due to delays in the shipment of material needed for construction.
“The lead times on materials — it was crazy. Just a lot of setbacks with the project,” Carter said. “Still my fault.”
Stipp provided commissioners with a timeline of Carter’s NRP plight. Stipp said she did not hear back from Carter regarding correspondence on a second extension in October.
“So on (December) 2nd, we sent an out-of-program letter, with an explanation of why they were out of the program,” Stipp said. “Because we had not heard back from them and they had not applied for their second extension.”
Carter said that he’s a “policy and procedure guy.”
“It was just busy-ness and not following through on my part,” he said.
Galemore asked Stipp if property values had already been set.
“The values have not been set yet,” she said.
Stipp said that Carter responded to the removal letter by providing receipts of the property’s value.
“I gave him a courtesy call today just to let them know that the letter wasn’t to tell them to bring the (receipts),” Stipp said. “The letter was to inform them that they were out of the program.”
Stipp indicated that the property valuation should have been conducted, but that it was an accidental oversight by another employee of her office. Galemore found that to be a key piece of evidence.
“No values were set prior to this, and we haven’t even started the tax year that it’s on. It would go on next year’s tax year,” Galemore said.
Stipp noted Carter’s desire to proceed with additional buildings on the property and that he would be unable to expand on the property unless he re-applied for the program.
“If this were kicked out, I don’t think there would be an issue with applying for a new one,” she said. “But it would not include the building (already) there. It would be a totally separate project, because you can only have one per project.”
The program is intended to promote revitalization within Neosho County through the rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of a defined area. The program rebates a portion of property taxes to owners who complete certain improvements or renovations of their property.
In response to a comment from Galemore, Carter said it would behoove his company to take the NRP tax exemption on this project as opposed to one related to his future expansion efforts.
“Because we’re 100 percent borrowed on this deal,” he said. “This little bit helps us get through this so we can expand down the road.”
Galemore again noted the implications of Carter’s property valuation having not yet been set, but Stipp interjected.
“We still have guidelines we have to follow, though,” Stipp noted, reminding commissioners that she’s been attempting to fully enforce those guidelines, to no avail.
“If it’s not fully in effect until the values are set at the time, I’m (inclined) to give some leeway,” Galemore said. “It’s when it’s set and we have to go back and adjust it that it becomes a bigger problem.”
Commissioner Chair Gail Klaassen said she needed time to deliberate and wanted to revisit the matter during Stipp’s scheduled department-head update. Commissioners ultimately approved Carter’s extension request into 2023.
During Stipp’s report, commissioners also unanimously approved a six-month NRP extension for Mike McGuire’s property, located at 14582 K-47. McGuire’s issue was due to contractor unavailability.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.