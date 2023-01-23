MATT RESNICK
Recent assertions that the USD 413 Board of Education and district administrators weren’t being transparent have been emphatically rebutted by Superintendent Kellen Adams.
A need for greater transparency was raised during the public forum at January’s monthly board meeting.
“I think that there’s sometimes not enough transparency,” said Sam Smeed while at the public forum podium. “It would be great if we found a way to broadcast (the meetings) over social media or record and then post them on YouTube so that everyone in the community knows what’s going on.”
While he’s been an outspoken critic of the board’s transgender policy decisions, Smeed indicated that his transparency complaint extends to other issues as well. Among the patrons who have repeatedly aired missives over transgender decision-making since November, none have students who actually attend the high school.
In an interview with The Tribune, Adams fundamentally disagreed with Smeed’s views on the board.
“I will make this very clear,” Adams said. “I do not believe our board has avoided livestreaming to (evade) transparency. I have a tough time supporting the notion that we’ve not been transparent.”
Not only are board meetings open to the general public, but the agenda is publicly viewable prior to and after meetings, Adams said.
“It’s always available,” Adams said, as the documents appear under a link on the district’s website. “When you look at our board agenda, every document is attached and ready to be consumed.”
Adams also noted that livestreaming is utilized almost exclusively by the very largest school districts in the state, and USD 413 does not fall into that category.
“Our board, like any other in the state, does not livestream,” he said. “The trend is for larger districts to do that because they have the infrastructure and staff to support that.”
Adams cited logistics and the potential for things to go awry as reason enough to forgo a live feed.
“The last thing you want to do is livestream a meeting and you have issues with finding help and/or the video and sound quality,” he said. “If you’re going to get into that, it needs to be something that is a quality product. Anymore, you’re subject to your bandwidth. So if you can’t ensure all of those things, is that something you really want to put out there?”
A public forum speaker that referred to board members “as cowards and snakes” at both the November and January meetings is seeking to increase the presence of school board critics in attendance at meetings through a Facebook group.
“After the article in the Chanute Tribune from Wednesday (Jan. 11), it seems clear that the perception is that support for the school board to take a solid policy stance against allowing students to use the restroom that doesn’t correspond to their sex is dwindling,” read a post from the page. “As I have already stated, legal action will not take place unless we have a strong community presence.”
Adams said he was not aware of the FB group, which primarily focuses on the board’s transgender policy while also threatening litigation against the district.
“I’m glad to hear that people are this engaged in matters related to our school district,” Adams said. “But I truly hope that we can remain civil and professional, and work on a solution together and not just attack a set of volunteers.”
Another post on the group’s page accused the board of ignoring the transgender issue during the past few meetings.
“It definitely hasn’t been on the agenda. There is no disputing that,” Adams said. “But I do not believe our board, and certainly not our administration, has been hiding on the issue.”
Adams and his team are continuing to evaluate protocols, he said.
“Our current protocols changed after the October board meeting,” Adams said. “Are those working, or do they need to change?”
Adams said that he often deals with the topic in some capacity.
“It’s a regular point of conversation and, in some cases, investigation,” he said, adding that he’s mainly referring to the legality of it. “As new cases (nationally) are being decided upon, we are immediately asking (our attorney) for interpretation and analysis of those cases.”
Adams emphasized that there still has not been a single corroborated incident related to transgender students brought forth to him by Chanute High School administrators. He said any information has been secondhand and vague.
“Until I can get some credible intel, there is not a whole lot you can do to investigate that any further,” he said. “Every report so far has been third, fourth or sometimes fifth generation.”
Adams is adamant that the district’s finger remains on the pulse of the issue.
“We have, in my opinion, stayed very active remaining abreast of the cases,” he said.
Adams said that his administration’s evaluation of this issue is critical to the success of district personnel.
“Because nobody cares about our kids more than our staff,” he said. “I’m confident that if they had concerns, they’d be bringing them to us.”
The number of critics opposed to the board has nosedived since the transgender restroom issue came to light in September, which is also when the district opted to double its security presence at board meetings from one to two armed resource officers.
“We have to evaluate what we think is best for our district,” Adams said, “and prior to this school year, we have only had one officer at board meetings.”
The district’s recently-renovated education support center now hosts the majority of board meetings, but Adams said the space is not designed for a packed audience.
