The Chanute Tribune was recognized in the annual Kansas Press Association’s Awards of Excellence for the calendar year 2021.
The Tribune competed in Division V for papers with circulation from 2,201-3,500.
First place in the state competition went to graphic designer Brenda Pitts, Best Healthcare Ad, NMRMC Hospital Week; assistant editor/reporter Matt Resnick, Sports Feature, Drake LaRoche and the mechanics of pitching; editor Stu Butcher, Seniors Story, Chanute native’s travels take him from Kuwait to Costa Rica; and Stu Butcher, Best Front Page.
In addition, reporter Greg Lower placed second in Spot News, Wrecks in fog lead to road closing for hours; third place for Education Story, Investigation ongoing on failed nursing class; and Feature Photo, Sign of the Times.
Resnick also earned a third in Youth Story, Youthful Rodriquez strives for election to USD 413; and Pitts placed third in Best Healthcare Ad, NMRMC Holiday.
