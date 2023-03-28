Matt Resnick
ERIE — Mark Corbett believes the deck is stacked against him regarding his dispute with the Neosho County Road and Bridge department.
Corbett appeared before the commission at the March 14 Neosho County Commission meeting, telling commissioners that a Road and Bridge crew had left his property in tatters. The alleged damage extended from his yard to nearby pastures, to the roadway leading past his house located eight miles north of Erie, near highways K-39 and US-59.
Corbett said Road and Bridge made no attempt to notify him or his wife of the work they were about to do on his property. They used a brush-hog to slice and dice his property, while scattering a large amount of debris onto the roadway, he said.
“They brought a blade through and scraped all the gravel, tree branches and everything else off into the ditch, and hauled most of it out,” Corbett said, adding that it resulted in potentially hazardous road conditions.
During the meeting, R&B Director Mike Brown countered that Road and Bridge did Corbett a favor by hauling off debris.
“When they did that, they scooped off 90 percent of the gravel from the road,” Corbett said. “When you have no gravel, you’re basically driving in mud.”
Corbett requested that the county lay fresh gravel on the road, but Commission Chair Gail Klaassen later said that the county had done enough.
“I think we just need to move on,” she said. “Mike has been out there and has tried to accommodate them and has probably done more than we needed to.”
Another point of contention was that Road and Bridge allegedly tore up and removed brush from a ditch on Corbett’s property that was integral in blocking dust from reaching his home.
Corbett said that he phoned the sheriff’s department to ask if they would issue Road and Bridge a ticket.
“You are not allowed to leave debris in the road,” he said. “It wasn’t small — we’re talking probably 3-inch branches that were still in the road.”
During his department-head report, Brown vehemently disputed Corbett’s claims, later telling The Tribune that Corbett was embellishing the details. Brown also claimed that Corbett’s appearance was staged by 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff.
Corbett pushed back on that assertion, noting that his dialogue with Westhoff regarding the situation was the first time he had ever spoken with the commissioner. Corbett said that Westhoff immediately sprang into action, personally assisting with the cleanup while also ordering Road and Bridge to return to the scene for cleanup. Corbett added that his call to Road and Bridge went unreturned.
“I called him because I wanted a commissioner to see it. He provided me with whatever I needed to fix the fencepost, and I really appreciated that,” Corbett said. “He took it upon himself to make sure that the situation was taken care of.”
Corbett also alleges that the crew was negligent while trimming a tree, with a large branch crushing a fencepost after being cut. That allowed cows to escape his pasture, he said. A call was apparently made to the Neosho County Sheriff regarding cows in the road, and Corbett had to depart work early from Parsons to remedy the issue.
“They never should have been out,” Corbett said.
Brown acknowledged that he had inexperienced personnel at the scene, and that a member of the Road and Bridge crew accidentally steamrolled a fencepost on Corbett’s property.
“If you’re running into fencepost, you’re too far in and on someone’s property,” he said.
Corbett believes that Brown’s remarks were an admission of negligence.
“I hate to tell you, but you don’t put a brand new guy on a piece of equipment they hadn’t run, without somebody who is knowledgeable about the equipment with them,” he said.
Corbett said that he and his mother, who also owns a large swath of the property, are considering legal action against the county.
“We’re thinking about it,” he said. “Like I told the county commissioners, there was no reason for the brush-hog to be in my yard, cutting down my shrubs. You’ve got to talk to people to see if you can cut them, especially when they’re not in a ditch.”
Corbett also believes that Brown’s remarks that Corbett was embellishing will play into potential litigation.
“He basically slandered my name, saying that I’m just making up things,” Corbett said.
Westhoff’s open session comments seemed to lend credence to Corbett’s potential litigation against the county.
“I would suggest that if you’re going to brush-cut in front of somebody’s house, talk to the people that own the place and see if it’s okay. That’s just being civil,” Westhoff said.
Brown also presented a rusty wire he allegedly removed from the scene that he says exonerates his crew from the allegations. Brown said the evidence proves that his crew did not cut into wire on Corbett’s property.
“I want people to know that he basically lied through his teeth,” Corbett said of Brown. “He lied to everyone at the commission meeting when he showed that wire.”
Corbett also alleges that the damage extended to neighboring property as well.
“There are branches sticking out in the road that are still there,” he said.
