Remembering cancer victims

Lighting the beautiful luminaries at Friday’s Relay for Life.                                                     

 Ben Smith

Tribune staff

Relay For Life organizers lit about 1,100 luminaries Friday evening in the parking lot of Neosho County Community College in recognition of cancer patients.

The event was a substitute for the postponed 2021 Relay For Life and raised more than $25,000 in Neosho County.

“The crowd was a bit small, but I think everyone who attended enjoyed the night,” Neosho County Relay for Life co-chair Sheri Watson said. “We are hoping to look forward to a full-blown Relay For Life in 2022.”

She thanked those who came to help set up, clean up and enjoy the evening, particularly Ben Smith and Kyle Suefert.

“Considering everything that has transpired the past two years, we were more than proud of Neosho County, once again, for the incredible generosity and support we see very year,” Watson said.

