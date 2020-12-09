The Neosho County Health Department is adopting a shortened quarantine guideline from the Centers for Disease Control, but not as short as one suggested by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
In a statement, the health department adopted a 10-day CDC and KDHE guideline for people who are symptom-free for 10 days after being in contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19.
The department will not adopt a seven-day option from KDHE.
According to CDC, COVID-19 can develop up to 14 days after exposure. The statement from Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr and County Medical Director Dr. Brian Kueser said people still need to self-monitor for symptoms for the entire 14 days to protect themselves and the community. If an individual develops symptoms at any time, the statement says they need to contact their healthcare provider and be tested.
People already in a 14-day quarantine will remain the same. Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities and offenders in the Department of Corrections will remain with the 14-day quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.