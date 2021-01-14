GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission approved agreements at Wednesday evening’s meeting for outside agencies to use its facilities.
The board approved Memorandums of Understanding with the Chanute USD 413 school district, Neosho County Community College, Grace Community Church, Chanute Youth Wrestling and Meals on Wheels.
Wrestling and the school district have already signed the agreements, and the board approved rental rates for those groups and for Grace Community Church. Meals on Wheels will use the facilities without rent. During discussion about NCCC’s use of facilities for the dance and cheer class and for the senior fitness class, board members reviewed how to determine which groups will use facilities with or without fees.
Rec Director Monica Colborn also updated the board on the planned Valentine’s Daddy-Daughter Dance, which will be adjusted for COVID-19.
“It’s still going to be the same concept, but it’s going to be socially distant,” Colborn said. “It’s a little bit of normalcy.”
The dance will be limited to 50 couples and each couple will have its own table with packaged snacks. Colborn said she will be grateful if the event breaks even financially.
The dance is Feb. 13 and the deadline for registration is Feb. 5.
Updating the CRC approach to games during COVID-19, Colborn said things have gone well with cleaning and people wearing masks. She said the CRC has not had to limit spectators and is about to begin fifth- and sixth-grade basketball.
Some of the office renovation has been completed, including building and painting walls. Installation of doors, floors and windows will begin soon. The project may be completed in two weeks. City workers also need to hook up electricity to raise and lower a curtain that will divide the gymnasium for two uses.
Colborn said the January appropriation of funds should arrive by the end of the month. The CRC board next meets Feb. 10.
