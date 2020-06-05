The Neosho County Health Department reported the county’s fourth COVID-19 case on Friday afternoon.
Teresa Starr, director of the department, said the third and fourth cases have a connection. Both males, one lives in the Chanute city limits and one out of the city limits.
Both are quarantined and the department has been tracking where they have been and with whom they have been in contact.
The health department received notice of another positive case on Monday, but that person does not live in Neosho County and was here for a couple of days on business. This person was not tallied into the county’s numbers.
The two other reported cases have since recovered.
Populous counties see dozens of new cases
TOPEKA (AP) — Kansas’ four most populous counties reported dozens of new coronavirus cases in the past two days, part of an increase that’s occurred since Gov. Laura Kelly lifted statewide restrictions on businesses.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Friday that Kansas has had a total of 10,393 novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached it in early March. The department’s figures show that 70 percent of the new cases over the past two days — 156 in all — came from only four counties. They were Sedgwick County, Shawnee County, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
