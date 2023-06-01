ERIE – Representatives of Galesburg asked the Neosho County Commission for $100,000 Tuesday to continue renovations to the community building.
Galesburg Mayor Adam Tromsness and council member Nancy Dague requested the amount from the funds the county receives in lieu of taxes from the Neosho Ridge wind farm.
The Galesburg Community Building has undergone $200,000 in renovations since the city bought it in 2021 and is two-thirds complete. It now houses the city offices and plans call for a meeting area and kitchen improvements.
Tromsness and Dague both said the community should receive the funds since it deals with the impact of the wind farm, which uses wind power to generate electricity.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked for a more detailed breakdown of the proposed project. The commission has received other requests, she said, but have not committed to any.
Commissioners will have a better idea of the upcoming budget later in June, Commissioner Nic Galemore said.
Tromsness invited the commission to meet in Galesburg.
In other business, commissioners met with a representative of Evergy about plans to build a transmission line east of Erie.
Matt Baird with Evergy requested an easement on county-owned property north of the county landfill at Rooks and 140th roads about two miles east of Erie. The easement would be 140 feet along the road, and the total 160 kilovolt line would run north and south about five miles. The project also includes a substation a quarter-mile from Erie.
The utility is offering $7,400. The county uses the property as a storage area, but Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said that there has been discussion about building a machine shop there.
The project is still in the design phase, but it appears it will not need to put structures on the property, Baird said. The county could continue to use it for storage, but the line itself would prevent construction of any buildings or storage of something like a crane.
If the landfill needs to open a new cell, it likely would be to the north, but Brown said that it would be separate from the easement area.
Klaassen wants discussion on the proposal before signing, she said, and she wants to look at the property. She also wants to have a road use agreement. The issue will be on the agenda for the June 27 meeting.
Commissioners also granted property tax relief for a downtown Chanute business damaged in the April 5 thunderstorm.
Howard Algier, owner of the Toys for Big Boys car museum, 216 E. Main, Chanute, requested the disaster relief for roof replacement. The repairs are more than the value of the building, County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp said, although none of the vehicles were damaged.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp said that she was glad to see the commission provide storm assistance. The storm damage fell short by 12 properties to qualify for state or federal aid, she said.
Stipp also presented unofficial figures that the county’s property appraisal increased $77 million. The figures are the appraised value, not the assessed value.
The real estate market is not going down, Stipp said. Properties are not selling as fast, but are selling for significantly higher prices.
Brown and Health Department Director Teresa Starr both presented their upcoming budgets. Brown gave commissioners a hardcopy for later discussion.
Starr’s hardcopy included a budget breakdown and compared wage histories. She expects to go over budget in 2023, but said grants will still cover it.
Starr is requesting an additional $100,000, not including raises. Raises would be an additional $10,000.
The commission will accept funding requests from outside agencies at 10 am June 13, followed at 1 pm by a budget workshop and the regular meeting at 2 pm.
Commissioners approved a schedule of budget transfers from the special auto fund and wind farm to the general fund.
They approved six-month extensions to two Neighborhood Revitalization Program projects, one in Stark and one on K-47.
They discussed invoices from attorney Zach Reynolds during executive session, but took no action.
They approved signing a certificate of exemption for fuel tax from January to December 2022. MFA did not include the tax in its bid and the county paid the bid price for 130,000 gallons of diesel and 40,000 gallons of gasoline, which could have been taxed at 27 cents per gallon for diesel and 18 1/2 cents per gallon for gasoline.
Mission Construction and the city of Chanute did a great job on improvements to the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer, Klaassen said.
