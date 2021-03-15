MATT RESNICK
The Chanute Public Library is bringing back a popular program previously halted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. After a year-long layoff, Children’s Storytime is slated to resume at 10 am today.
The program, for children ages 3 and up, will take place in the grassy area behind the library. The storytelling themes for Tuesday’s event are spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Children’s librarians Kandi Wilson and Jeana Lawrence will be on hand to read a handful of books.
“Storytime promotes childhood literacy and learning,” said Library Director Kara Hale. “This program expands child development, and it’s fun. Children enjoy hearing stories, and our children’s librarians do a great job reading them. We do a variety of events to promote literacy and love of reading with children.”
Hale said the library has been eager to bring back the event. Previously, the event had been held indoors. It’s now classified as a socially-distanced, weather-permitting event.
“We’re excited to bring it back, after stopping story time last spring because of COVID,” she said. “We’re working hard to bring things back to the community, even if it doesn’t look quite the same way it looked before COVID.”
Hale said masks are encouraged, but not required. Citing language contained within a Governor’s order, Hale said masks are not recommended for children under 5.
“Storytime is targeted for preschoolers as well,” she said. “So masks are recommended for people that can wear them. Families are welcome, and we encourage people to bring their own chairs and blankets.”
