SOPHIE OSBORN
Tribune intern
Remote learning was discussed at the monthly USD 413 Board of Education meeting Monday evening at Royster Middle School.
Board members heard an update on how remote learning is going for secondary schools in the district. The middle and high schools had less than 50 participants combined in the asynchronous program, while the synchronous version had slightly more students. The programs allowed students to be able to work more at their own pace, but with that came a lack of student engagement. Some students found that the time commitment to online learning was much more than traditional schooling.
The lack of engagement with online learning has caused some students to fall far behind with some risk of not graduating on time.
Plans to add more credit recovery class times for the next school year are being made to help those who are falling behind catch up.
The high school faced roadblocks in career-planning events for students such as the career fair and college campus visits, but organizers were able to provide some alternative events. Colleges have offered Zoom sessions with Q&A segments and have sent items such as T-shirts to help make up for the lack of in-person experience.
Various student-athletes were recognized for their efforts during the fall sports season. Football players Garrett Almond, Rawley Chard, Nathan Cunningham, Ryker Donovan, Ty Leedy, Tyson Lucas, and Kaiden Seamster received first-team and Kedric Emling received second-team All SEK awards. For the soccer team, Drayton Cleaver received All SEK first team and Lawson Collins received All SEK second team. Volleyball player Sabry Trout received All SEK first team and Avery Finley and Taylor West received second team. Girls golf coach Trevor Ewert received SEK Girls Golf Coach of the year.
Other items discussed included the updated crisis intervention guidelines for emergency responses with a plan reviewed by Greenbush, which were approved by the board.
The board approved a renovation bid for the district office and announced plans to move the office for six months starting during winter break. Board members also approved the purchase of new high jump and pole vault pits for the Chanute Community Sports Complex track, as well as a new paging system for the elementary school and LED sign for the high school.
In personnel, a resignation was accepted by Molly Smith, 7th Grade girls basketball coach.
Employments: Eric Hutson, Royster custodian, Crystal Treloggen, District office receptionist.
Transfers: Pam Oliphant, Classroom Aide to Title I Aide, Jennifer Rausch, CES Assistant Principal (2021-22 School Year).
After a total of 20 minutes of executive session, the board extended Superintendent Adams’ contract through the 2024-2025 school year
