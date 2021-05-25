Tribune staff
The deadline is noon Tuesday to file for seats in upcoming city and school board elections in Neosho County.
A primary election, if needed, will take place Aug. 3 and the general election will be Nov. 2.
The deadline to register to vote is 4:30 pm Oct. 13 and applications to receive advance ballots by mail must be submitted to the county clerk by 4:30 pm Oct. 27. Voter registration applications and applications for advance ballots are available online at neoshocountyks.org
Three seats on the five-member Chanute city commission are up for election this year, those currently held by Mayor Jacob LaRue and Commissioners Kevin Berthot and Sam Budreau. LaRue and Budreau are completing four-year terms and Berthot was elected to a two-year term in 2019.
Whichever candidate receives the third-highest vote tally this year will serve a two-year term.
Chanute USD 413 voters will decide the three school board seats currently held by David Seibel, Dr. Nathan Falk, and the seat vacant due to the resignation of Gary Wheeler.
Three seats are also open on the Erie city council, those held by Steve Meher, Jason Thompson and Tereasa DeMeritt. All seats serve four-year terms, and the remaining two council seats and the mayor’s position will come up in 2023.
Three seats are up for four-year terms on the seven-member Erie USD 101 school board. The seats up for election are: District 1, Position 1, held by Justin C. Kramer; District 2, Position 2, held by Codie Bartholomew; and District 3, Position 3, held by Chad Boaz.
All five council member seats and the mayors’ seats are up for election in St. Paul, Galesburg and Earlton. Three city council seats are up for election in Thayer and Stark.
The Cherryvale USD 447 school board, which includes Thayer, has four at-large positions up for election. USD 248 in Girard has six positions open and Southeast’s USD 247 has Position 3 and Position 6 up for election. Both districts file in Crawford County. Chetopa/St. Paul’s USD 505, which files in Labette County, has District 3, Position 6 open.
Two positions at large are up in the Southwind Extension District and three positions on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees are up for election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.