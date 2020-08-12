Chanute city commissioners have named the interim city manager to the permanent position.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday evening after an executive session to name Todd Newman as city manager under the existing contract with a review in 90 days. Newman took over as interim in May after Jeff Cantrell left to take a position in Hutchinson.
Newman was previously Parks Director and Interim Recreation Commission Director.
Newman said he is excited about the move and hopes to have a new Parks Director in a couple of months.
Ryan Follmer is the permanent Assistant City Manager.
