Law enforcement officers late Monday morning found the body of Dakota A. Patton, 23, in the brush near 20th and Xavier roads northeast of Parsons in an area previously searched, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Labette County Sheriff Darren Eichinger.

Patton had suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the site where his body was found. He had been shot either the same evening he was last seen alive, April 25, or early the next day, according to law enforcement. 

