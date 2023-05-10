Law enforcement officers late Monday morning found the body of Dakota A. Patton, 23, in the brush near 20th and Xavier roads northeast of Parsons in an area previously searched, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Labette County Sheriff Darren Eichinger.
Patton had suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the site where his body was found. He had been shot either the same evening he was last seen alive, April 25, or early the next day, according to law enforcement.
Patton’s friend, Clint W. Nibarger, 32, 19027 Quaker Road, and Nibarger’s new bride, Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger, 47, have been charged in Neosho County District Court with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The complaint lists the date of the crime as April 26. The murder charge is an off-grid felony punishable by up to life in prison. The second charge is a level two felony, the minimum penalty for which is less than 10 years in prison.
Taney County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Hollister, Missouri, arrested Kimberly (Thomas) Nibarger at 6 p.m. Monday after she left a house that the couple had been staying in. Officers arrested Clint Nibarger at that house 30 minutes later. They remain in the Taney County Jail without bond awaiting extradition to Kansas.
Eichinger said investigators learned that Patton was last seen with Nibarger the evening of April 25 at Pete’s, 1430 Main, in Parsons. This was verified by interviewing staff and reviewing security video at the business. It is unknown if Kimberly Thomas was with them in Nibarger’s pickup or in the store. Nibarger and Patton were not arguing in the store about anyone or anything, Eichinger said.
“There was no argument over a girl at the gas station,” Eichinger said.
From the convenience store, Patton and Nibarger traveled north into Neosho County. Cell phone data showed them in the area of 60th and Wallace roads and 20th and Xavier roads, Eichinger said.
So sheriff deputies from Labette and Neosho counties, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism searched those areas and followed up on other tips that came in. Patton had been officially reported missing on April 27, the same day his Chevrolet HHR was found by Patton’s brother in a field near 18000 and Quaker roads, about a mile from Nibarger’s home. The front tires were flat. The HHR appeared to have been dragged through the field by another vehicle, Eichinger said previously.
During the search for Patton, law officers used a drone to cover large swaths of ground. Tipsters reported that they heard Patton had been dumped in the river, one even reported he was placed in a 55-gallon barrel and then dumped in the river. So that was one target of the search, Eichinger said.
Searchers covered a lot of territory, including 20th and Xavier, Eichinger said. The first time this area was searched, deputies did not set up a grid search pattern.
“At the time we were still under the impression that he was possibly under the river. But we’d started searching other places, too,” Eichinger said.
This past weekend, two tips came into investigators. One suggested that law enforcement search the area of 20th and Xavier again. The other tip was not fruitful, Eichinger said.
On Monday, law enforcement set up a grid search pattern near 20th and Xavier and found Patton’s body at 11:40 a.m. in thick brush about 50 yards south of 20th Road. Investigators believe Patton was shot and then died where he was found. The brush was up to 2 feet tall in places, making it difficult to see anything from the air, Eichinger said.
“We’d been through that area before. It wasn’t until they all … did a grid search that they found him,” Eichinger said.
Eichinger said Patton’s cell phone has not been recovered.
He didn’t know how the HHR got into the field near 18000 and Quaker roads. He said cell phone data showed that Patton had been at Nibarger’s house a mile away, but he could only speculate on if Patton drove his HHR there.
After April 25, Eichinger said Nibarger and Thomas left for Texas and returned to the area on April 27. Court records in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, show that on April 27 Nibarger and Thomas were married in Lavern’s Wedding Chapel in Miami, Oklahoma, by a Baptist minister. Thomas listed her residence as Smackover, Arkansas, on the marriage license application.
Mrs. Nibarger posted pictures of the wedding ceremony on her Facebook page, along with a picture of a marriage document. She wrote that they tried to get married in Texas so her mother could be there but that didn’t work out.
On April 28, Eichinger said Clint Nibarger was hospitalized for a suspected drug overdose. Nibarger released himself either that night or the next morning, Eichinger said.
Nibarger and his wife were interviewed two times during the investigation, Eichinger said. They didn’t say anything in those interviews but offered to help find Patton. A detective and a deputy were in Taney County, Missouri, attempting to interview them on Tuesday, he said.
Eichinger said a tip led to law enforcement finding the Nibargers in Hollister, Missouri.
“We had a lot of good people calling in leads and tips,” Eichinger said.
“We got great support from the community, and it’s just amazing how well all four agencies worked together to get it solved.”
