MATT RESNICK
ERIE – Three weeks into the school year, Erie-Galesburg USD 101 has reported five COVID-19 cases and a total of 70 close-contact exposures at its three district schools. Three of the positive cases are currently active, with those individuals under quarantine.
It’s unknown how much the district’s mask-optional policy has factored into those numbers. During a special meeting Aug. 23, the school board opted to go against the advice of medical professionals who were present for the meeting, as well as state and federal recommendations advising universal K-12 masking. During the meeting, the board voted 4-2 against a temporary mandatory mask measure.
The district’s website notes that USD 101 removed its previous mask mandate based on vaccination and infection rates within the community. While some district students and staff reside in Labette County, a recent report ranked Neosho County as having one of the worst vaccination rates in the entire state. USD 101 is composed of approximately 485 students and 100 staff.
Superintendent Troy Damman said “a couple” of the students who tested positive directly exposed others within the building setting in late-August.
“Because of that, we had several students at school that we considered under quarantine or modified quarantine,” Damman said. “That’s why our numbers were so much higher. To my knowledge, those kids (directly exposed) haven’t contracted the virus.”
Damman noted that two other USD 101 students who tested positive were exposed at home. Erie Elementary School has registered all five of the district’s COVID-19 cases. Dating back to the first day of classes, 51 elementary school students and seven staff members have been placed under quarantine.
The district’s middle school in Galesburg has reported 10 close-contact exposures, while Erie High School has recorded two, according to Damman.
“Those are all modified quarantines so those kids are all going to school,” Damman said of the 10-day protocol.
Damman has noticed an uptick in students and staff donning face-coverings in elementary school classrooms. He estimated that 1 to 5 percent of all students and staff wore masks to start the year, but now puts that number at 10 to 20 percent.
“Especially at the elementary,” he said. “Because of the number of individuals who have been under quarantine, a large percent of individuals are now wearing a mask at school.
“I think it’s because people have become more aware that the virus has spread to the local area,” he said. “So they’re trying to be more preventative about it. Prior to that, at the start of the (school) year, people were not wearing masks, because they were uncertain as to whether they needed to or not.”
As far as the high school and middle school, Damman said many staff members have chosen to wear masks, while some students are following that lead.
Damman does not think a mandatory masking measure would have resulted in a decrease in numbers to this point in the school year.
“It is what it is,” he said, explaining that he believes the most recent cases were a result of outside contact, and that the individuals exposed on school premises have yet to test positive.
“If we come up with a positive case before their quarantine is over with, then I would say that is an exposure because of the non-masking,” he said. “But we still have a few more days to get through that quarantine.”
Damman agrees with scientific data showing that universal mask-wearing combats the spread of the virus.
“In my opinion, I think that masks do help,” he said. “I think it slows the spread. Does it stop it a hundred percent? No, I don’t think that’s the case.”
Damman said the best preventative measures are to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Those recommendations include universal K-12 masking regardless of vaccination status, which the board has chosen to disregard.
“Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance,” he said. “Unless you follow all of them, you have gaps to be able to contract the virus.”
The district’s next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, at which time the topic of mask-wearing will be revisited.
“Yes, we will be talking about it Monday evening,” he said. “Every meeting when they talk about it, that’s an option. They have the option to make some changes if they want to.”
Damman confirmed that concerned parents have reached out to him regarding the mask-optional measure.
“They said the same as what others have said in the past, that they’d like to see the board adopt a policy to wear masks to help slow the spread of the virus,” he said. “Everyone has their opinion, for either wearing or not wearing. And I think they’re pretty consistent on both sides of their defenses as to what they feel like the district should do.”
Despite major philosophical differences between board members on the topic of mask mandates, Damman remains confident that the board can work together on high-stakes issues.
“I think they agree to disagree on different topics,” he said. “But I think they’ve made (masking) an important topic of discussion.”
Damman is inclined to leave the decision up to board members. He said this was based on an agreement that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. Damman, however, has the ability to make such decisions unilaterally at the administrative level.
“Hypothetically, yes, I could,” he said of any decision made pertaining to a mask mandate. “But when we talked about it at the beginning of the outbreak, the board was adamant that they wanted to be the ones to make that decision. And so we agreed that that’s how it would work. Any changes to our policy would be done by the board and not by myself.”
