Surprise! Hey, were those there yesterday?
Lycoris squamigera, the resurrection lily or surprise lily, has popped up all over town this week.
Surprise lilies are named for their sudden appearance in early fall, when they spring forth from the ground without any prior noticeable growth to announce their presence.
The pink surprise lily is the hardiest and most common, with pale pink flowers. The botanical name Lycoris sounds lyrical in itself, but gardeners have bestowed many common names upon this fall favorite, including hurricane lily, naked lady, magic lily, pink flamingo flower, resurrection lily, spider lily, and surprise lily.
In late summer or early fall, rigid stems bearing approximately five trumpet-shaped flowers per bulb appear in the garden. The blooms last for about 10 days.
It is a plant in the amaryllis family, Amaryllidaceae, subfamily Amaryllidoideae. It is believed to have originated in Japan or China. It is now cultivated as an ornamental in many places.
Over the years, surprise lilies will multiply to form colonies. The colonies can be divided by digging up the bulbs after the fall blooms have withered. Replant them immediately so they can establish a healthy root system before the ground freezes.
