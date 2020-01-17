Eric Spruill

Eric Spruill has joined the Chanute Tribune this week as the assistant editor.

Spruill comes to Chanute after working for various newspapers in Oklahoma as a sports reporter and editor. He covered everything from high school sports to the NBA, before returning to his hometown newspaper the Lincoln County news in Chandler, Okla., where he reported the news.

He lived in Oklahoma for the first 38 years of his life before moving to Kansas last year.

He looks forward to meeting the residents of Chanute and the surrounding area.

