Hailey Phillips has joined The Chanute Tribune as the news editor.
“I am so excited to begin my new role at The Tribune,” Phillips said. “It is a dream come true to work at and report on the news in Chanute and all of Neosho County. I look forward to working and meeting with the people and communities that The Tribune serves.”
Phillips, 26, most recently worked as the assistant managing editor at the Parsons Sun for over a year and a half. She has also reported at The Manhattan Mercury; Lincoln Sentinel-Republican; Topeka Capital-Journal; Deseret News; Miami County Republic; and The University Daily Kansan.
In 2019, Phillips graduated from the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in sociology.
Phillips is a 2015 graduate of Humboldt High School.
Phillips, an award-winning reporter and news page designer, is married to Aaron Phillips, a Chanute native. They have two cats: Barney and Missy.
