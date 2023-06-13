Hailey Phillips

Hailey Phillips

Hailey Phillips has joined The Chanute Tribune as the news editor. 

“I am so excited to begin my new role at The Tribune,” Phillips said. “It is a dream come true to work at and report on the news in Chanute and all of Neosho County. I look forward to working and meeting with the people and communities that The Tribune serves.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments