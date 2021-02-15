Topeka-native Matt Resnick has joined The Chanute Tribune staff as assistant editor.
Resnick holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Washburn University, spending three years as a reporter on the staff of the Washburn Review, and a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Xavier (Ohio) University.
Resnick began his professional journalism career in 2013 as a reporter with the Fort Scott Tribune, providing coverage of the USD 234 school district, as well as the Fort Scott Community College.
He was promoted in the summer of 2014 to Sports Editor at the Nevada Daily Mail, where he remained until late last year. During his time at the Daily Mail, Resnick won multiple Missouri Press Association awards for his coverage of area athletics. Resnick also provided sports and school board coverage of smaller schools within the county.
Resnick brings a high level of reporting and editing experience to The Tribune newsroom.
“I am excited for this opportunity, and am looking forward to bringing a diverse skill-set to The Tribune newsroom,” Resnick said. “I look forward to reporting on the issues important to the citizens of Chanute and Neosho County.”
Publisher Shanna Guiot and Executive Editor Stu Butcher look forward to having even more local stories and photos in the newspaper every day.
“We are very happy to have Matt join our award-winning team of journalists,” Guiot said. “I know the citizens of Chanute, Neosho County and the surrounding areas will welcome him to our community.”
