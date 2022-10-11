Tribune staff
The days from July 1 to Oct. 10 of this year were the driest in Chanute for the same time period since records started in 1896, the National Weather Service in Wichita reported.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 8:12 pm
The days from July 1 to Oct. 10 of this year were the driest in Chanute for the same time period since records started in 1896, the National Weather Service in Wichita reported.
The Martin Johnson Airport reported. 0.28 inches between 1 and 7 am Tuesday. The last time Chanute received rain was Sept. 22, when 0.34 inches fell.
The average rainfall for September is 4.1 inches, but the total for September 2022 was 0.41, the fifth-driest September on record and the driest since 1981.
October averages 3.33 inches of rainfall and August averages 3.79 inches.
The Chanute Fire Department announced Tuesday that the county burn ban is still in effect.
“We need a lot more rain than what we received last night for it to be lifted,” the announcement said.
