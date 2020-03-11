GREG LOWER
St. Patty’s Day activities will fall a little earlier than usual next week in downtown Chanute.
The 14th annual Poker Walk and Pub Crawl will be held March 14 instead of Tuesday the 17th. Saturday is also the 126th birthday of Chanute documentary filmmaker, traveler and author Osa Helen (Leighty) Johnson.
The Poker Walk and Pub Crawl organized by Main Street Chanute will be noon to 5 pm and the Shamrock Hunt at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum will be noon to 3 pm Saturday. The Blarney Breakfast at the Masonic Hall, 102 N. Highland, will be from 7 am to 11 am Saturday, serving pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
The breakfast, sponsored by Cedar Lodge No. 103 and Main Street Chanute, is $6 for adults and $3 for age 12 and under.
Three-and four-leaf shamrocks will be hidden among the displays at the Safari Museum for children to find for prizes. The annual shamrock hunt is sponsored by the museum and by Sonic Drive-In.
For the first year, Main Street Chanute will operate a Blarney Bar on the pub crawl, located at the Masonic Hall.
Poker Walk registration will start at 11:30 am at the Masonic Hall. Other sites on the Pub Crawl include the Elks Lodge, Playmakers and the Mexican Fiesta Cantina in the New Chicago Room, 6 East Main.
The Chanute City Commission Monday approved an event permit for the Blarney Bar to serve cereal malt beverages, and Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said they will also serve snacks. Greg “Doc” Hockett will perform from 1 to 5 pm Saturday at the Blarney Bar.
Today is the final day to purchase wild cards, and regular cards will be available during the poker walk. The best hand will receive a cash prize, and Main Street Chanute and Brooks Home Improvement are sponsoring a $100 prize for the best costume. A 50/50 drawing will be held at 4:30 pm Saturday.
This year’s celebration will not include a parade, Boatwright said. She said turnout is uncertain because the weekend falls on Spring Break and school bands will not be able to participate.
“It’s just a bad time,” she said.
Although the American Legion Riders have been good about sponsoring previous parade events, last year’s parade only had two entries in the bicycle decorating contest, Boatwright said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.