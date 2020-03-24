CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
A Royster Middle School seventh grader’s imagination caught the attention of Chanute Art Gallery visitors and earned her the People’s Choice Award at the Youth Art Month Exhibit.
Vivian Lucas’ drawing that’s been referred to as “Falling” was one of more than 330 pieces submitted by art instructors and teachers of kindergarten through eighth graders from Chanute and the surrounding area. RMS art instructor Linda Angleton chose Lucas’ piece for the gallery exhibit.
“It was her sole idea based on a game that she plays,” Angleton said about the piece drawn with markers. “The figures are not copied from the game, but rather her idea for new characters.”
Lucas worked on the piece at school and at home.
“She is a self-starter. She works independently a majority of the time,” Angleton said. “Vivian is an advanced student that I had in class first semester and was allowed to continue her second semester based on her extreme motivation.”
The gallery’s exhibit for youth art is in its 26th year and is held in conjunction with the National Art Educator Association’s celebration of youth art month. This year there was artwork from students in public, private and home schools in Chanute, Humboldt, Altoona-Midway, Marmaton Valley and Moran. The Growing Place daycare also submits pieces every year, said art gallery docent Alicia Fickel.
The People’s Choice Award is determined by visitors to the gallery.
“Anybody that came into the gallery had an opportunity to vote,” she said. That would have included the 182 people who attended the Exhibit Reception a little more than a week ago.
“The subject matter is what drew the people’s attention at the gallery,” Fickel said. “The children could relate to the characters that she invented. They liked the subject matter.”
The teacher cited other reasons.
“I chose this piece for the youth art month exhibit because it was well-executed, the range in value – lights and darks and the composition – placement of the figures in the work,” she said.
Fickel pointed out that the seventh grader had another award-winning piece on display in the gallery’s front window.
That piece was selected for the National Art Education Virtual Art Show that was to be shown during the NAEA annual convention that has since been cancelled, Angleton said. It is a mixed media portrait with collage’ elements.
The Youth Art Month exhibit was closed early this year, as a precaution against the potential spread of the coronavirus. The gallery hopes to reopen June 1.
