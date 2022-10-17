HUMBOLDT — Democratic nominee for Attorney General Chris Mann was on the campaign trail Sunday with a stopover at Octagon City Coffee Co. on the Humboldt Square.
While fielding questions from area residents, Mann quickly drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Kris Kobach.
“This is a critical race. It’s a race we have to win,” Mann said.
A former Secretary of State, Kobach’s political career stalled after being dispatched by Governor Laura Kelly in 2018. Known nationally for his far-right views on immigration, Kobach has dealt with an assortment of high-profile legal woes related to his time as Secretary of State.
Despite Kobach’s time out of office, Mann wasted little time portraying him as a career politician looking out for his own best interests.
“You’ve got one guy who has been in politics all his life and wants to follow his own political agenda,” Mann said. “Then, you’ve got me, who has been in public service all my life and wants to continue that in (the AG’s) office.”
This is Mann’s maiden voyage into the realm of politics and elections. A poll released in late September showed the race as a virtual toss-up, with Kobach holding a slim lead of 41 to 39 percent.
Mann said that Kobach is not focused on the issues most affecting Kansans.
“It’s about time we had an attorney general that’s going to focus on the people of Kansas and not on a political agenda,” he said. “I want to make sure that we’re focusing on the issues that are affecting everyday Kansans.”
Mann also characterized the Harvard-educated Kobach as being overly litigious.
“He said that he’s going to wake up every morning, and for breakfast, he’s going to find a new way to sue the federal government. Well, I’ve got news for him — you can’t sue your way to public safety. You can’t sue your way to better communities. That’s just not how it works. It’s about doing the hard work of the office, and that’s what I intend to do.”
Mann pounced on the topic of violent crime.
“It’s risen dramatically over the past decade. As I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve seen very distinct examples of how that impacts communities,” he said.
Mann said that meetings with representatives of domestic violence shelters have been an eye-opening experience.
“I found that they are bursting at the seams, overwhelmed and underfunded,” he said, adding that domestic violence has markedly increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Mann also cited consumer and Medicaid fraud as issues he would prioritize if elected.
“(It’s) affecting the elderly and our most vulnerable populations,” he said, noting that Medicaid fraud is costing taxpayers millions. “Every dollar that is lost to fraud is one that is desperately needed by someone who needs that care.”
Like his opponent, Mann said he will also look for further ways to combat fentanyl distribution.
Crime-fighting credentials
Mann touted his background as a former Lawrence police officer whose career was prematurely derailed after being struck by a drunk driver during a 2002 traffic stop. Mann told the audience that he was 21 and still in college when he joined the force in 1998.
“I was the youngest police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. It’s how I paid my way through college at KU,” he said. “It was truly a job that I loved, a calling for me.”
Mann recalibrated his career ambitions and ultimately attended Washburn Law School on a full-ride public service scholarship. He eventually became a prosecuting attorney in Wyandotte County.
“I’ve put that public service (scholarship) to use, prosecuting everything from traffic tickets to murder,” he said. “Then, off to the state, where I prosecuted white-collar criminals who were preying on the elderly throughout our state.”
More recently, Mann has opened a private firm with the focus on indigent defense cases, and he also helps injury victims of drunk driving cases and has previously served on the Mothers Against Drunk Driving National Board of Directors.
Audience questions
Mann fielded questions on an array of topics from medical marijuana to sex trafficking to support of local law enforcement.
“I have a law enforcement committee advising me, made up of Republicans and Democrats, former chiefs of police, judges and prosecutors,” Mann said. “They’ve been advising me for the entire race since I started a year ago.”
Mann said one thing he’s picked up on while traversing the state is the need for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s office to filter resources to smaller communities to assist with filling investigative and prosecutorial gaps. This is partially explained by mediocre pay and an overall lack of resources.
“There are some prosecutions that could bankrupt a community if the AG’s office isn’t able to step in,” he said. “It is one of the most significant roles that the AG’s office does – helping law enforcement and prosecutors throughout the state.”
Mann said that he’s built much credibility within law enforcement circles.
“Having someone who has actually been a police officer and prosecutor is important,” he said. “It’s not my place to pass laws. I just enforce laws, and that’s what I will do (as AG).”
On the topic of medical marijuana, Mann’s view closely resembles that of current three-term Republican AG Derek Schmidt. Kansas is one of only a handful of states that have yet to legalize marijuana in any form.
“I would support well-regulated medical marijuana as long as there are safeguards,” he said, “making sure that we’re protecting children (and also) providing drug addiction treatment.”
If medical marijuana legislation was passed in Kansas, Mann said that some of the proceeds from state marijuana sales should go to law enforcement.
“They will need additional training to help out with the entire process,” he said.
Humboldt native Lorraine Kuzen-Stephens, who works in Chanute, said she was pleased with Mann’s speech.
“I really liked where he was coming from,” Kuzen-Stephens said, adding that she especially appreciated Mann’s past experience as a police officer and fondness for law enforcement. “I also like how he’s using his resources and networking (as an attorney) to help people in need.”
Kuzen-Stephens noted that she sees a clear difference between the candidacies of Mann and Kobach.
“I have nothing personal against (Kobach),” she said, “(but) you need to concentrate on the people of your state and not just run for the sake of politics itself.
“You have to want to do something for the people. We are a poor area, a rural area, and need a lot of advocating.”
More thoughts on Kobach
One of the challenges faced by Mann in a state that tilts heavily Republican is that Kobach’s name is known on the national level. A recent Washington Post article stated that Kobach has sought to rebrand his image by projecting a calmer and steadier demeanor, while also attempting to run a more organized campaign than he did in the 2018 Governor’s race. Mann laughed off the report.
“That’s one of the funniest stories I think I’ve read,” Mann told The Tribune in a separate interview. “The guy that just stepped down from his leadership position in a company that is currently under indictment for fraud. The guy that cost our state $2 million pushing an unconstitutional law that he helped (author), passed and defended. Then, he did that to communities across the country, costing them millions more dollars.”
Mann also referenced a report stating that Kobach is already devising a plan to remove abortion rights in Kansas. The “Value Them Both” amendment was soundly rejected by Kansas voters on Aug. 2.
“He just recently said, I believe, that he wants to slowly and quietly usurp the role of the voters on Aug. 2,” Mann said. “A leopard simply doesn’t change its spots.”
Mann reiterated that he believes his background as a police officer and prosecutor has prepared him for this moment.
“I want to bring that dedication to public service and public safety to the attorney general’s office,” he said. “That’s been my message from day one, and it’s going to continue to be my message through Nov. 8 when I’m elected.
aid that some of the proceeds from state marijuana sales should go to law
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.