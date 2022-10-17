AG event

Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for attorney general, meets with Humboldt residents Sunday afternoon at the Octagon City Coffee Shop. Mann faces Republican Kris Kobach in the general election.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

HUMBOLDT — Democratic nominee for Attorney General Chris Mann was on the campaign trail Sunday with a stopover at Octagon City Coffee Co. on the Humboldt Square. 

While fielding questions from area residents, Mann quickly drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Kris Kobach.  

